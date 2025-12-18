MariMed Inc.: MariMed Statement on Historic Rescheduling of Cannabis

NORWOOD, Mass., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. ("MariMed") (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator committed to improving lives every day, issued the following statement from CEO Jon Levine today.

"We commend President Trump and the Trump Administration for reclassifying cannabis as a Schedule III drug. This is the single greatest cannabis reform in US history and will have far-reaching benefits for years to come. Most important, the reclassification means the Federal government officially acknowledges that cannabis has widely accepted medical uses and low abuse potential.

Rescheduling will accelerate accredited medical research into medications derived from cannabis and should result in a significant increase of consumers who will embrace cannabis as a qualified alternative to opioids for chronic pain, sleep, anxiety and other ailments.

Additionally, state-legal cannabis businesses will no longer be subject to the IRS Section 280E tax penalty. Compliant operators like MariMed will finally be taxed like other consumer packaged goods sectors, materially improving profitability and free cash flow."

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies- Bubby's Baked- Vibations- InHouse, and Nature's Heritage, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.



Media Contact:

Zach Galasso

DPA Communications

Email: zach@dpacommunications.com

Phone: (978) 604-5423