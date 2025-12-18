FLUENT Corp: FLUENT Cannabis Applauds Historic Federal Rescheduling of Cannabis

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("FLUENT" or the "Company"), today applauds the historic federal action directing the rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act, a landmark policy shift that formally recognizes cannabis's accepted medical use and represents a critical step toward a more rational and regulated national cannabis framework.

"Federal rescheduling is a pivotal moment for patients, operators, and investors," said David Vautrin, Interim CEO of FLUENT. "We applaud the Administration for recognizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis-based medicine and advancing common-sense reforms, including 280E relief."

Schedule III status will reduce federal policy barriers, improve access to banking, and allow companies to deduct ordinary business expenses previously disallowed under 280E, freeing capital for patient care, product innovation, and market expansion.

This rescheduling follows recent federal clarification around hemp-derived intoxicants passed on November 12th, 2025. This action materially shuts down the depth and reach of intoxicating hemp derived Cannabis by November 2026. This is expected to reduce unlicensed competition and ease pricing pressure enterprise wide with the greatest impact in key FLUENT states such as Florida and the potential in Texas.

"While rescheduling represents meaningful progress, there remains important work ahead to fully resolve the conflict between state and federal law and to advance broader criminal justice reforms," Vautrin added. "FLUENT remains committed to operating responsibly within the regulatory framework while supporting continued policy evolution that benefits patients, communities, and investors."

