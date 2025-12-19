A study analyzing urban bifacial PV systems in high-latitude areas found they can generate 9-13% more electricity than monofacial panels under snow conditions, particularly in winter, while also achieving a lower levelized cost of electricity. The research developed a techno-economic optimization model considering snow effects, panel orientation, interrow spacing, and operation modes, highlighting sensitivity to market conditions and discount rates.An international research team has conducted a techno-economic analysis for urban bifacial PV in high-latitude areas and has found that bifacial systems ...

