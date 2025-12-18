Northview Residential REIT Announces 2025 Special Unit Distribution and December Monthly Distribution

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT (the "REIT") today announced its December 2025 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units and Class F Units (collectively, the "Units") in the amount of C$0.091146 per Unit (C$1.09 per Unit on an annualized basis). The distribution will be payable on January 15, 2026 to holders of Units of record at December 31, 2025.

Northview completed over $100 million of non-core asset sales in 2025. As a result of these sales, it is anticipated that distributions for 2025 will be subject to a significant taxable component. Northview recommends that Unitholders consult their own tax advisors regarding the income tax consequences to them.

2025 Special Distribution

In addition, the REIT today announced that it has declared a special distribution of $0.941026 per Unit. The distribution will be payable in Units on December 31, 2025 to Unitholders of record as at December 31, 2025.

The special distribution is principally being made to distribute to Unitholders the REIT's share of the non-taxable portion of the capital gains realized on the REIT's sale of non-core assets noted above.

Immediately following the special distribution, the outstanding Units of the REIT will be consolidated such that each Unitholder will hold, after the consolidation, the same number of Units as such Unitholder held before the special distribution. The amount of the special distribution will increase the tax cost basis of Unitholders' consolidated Units.

The REIT cautions that the foregoing comments are not intended to be, and should not be construed as, legal or tax advice to any Unitholder. The REIT recommends that Unitholders consult their own tax advisors regarding the income tax consequences to them of this anticipated special distribution and related Unit consolidation.

About Northview Residential REIT

The REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

Cautionary and forward-looking information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Statements that reflect Northview's objectives, plans, goals, and strategies are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking information. In some instances, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "should", "expect", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potentially", "starting", "beginning", "begun", "moving", "continue", or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the expected distributions of Northview and the tax consequences associated therewith. Such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and are not meant to provide guarantees of future performance or results. These cautionary statements qualify all of the statements and information contained in this news release incorporating forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is made as of December 18, 2025 and is based on information available to management as of that date. Management believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information are based upon reasonable assumptions; however, management can give no assurance that the actual results will be consistent with this forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in Northview's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 and those discussed in Northview's other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, general economic conditions; the availability of a new competitive supply of real estate which may become available through construction; Northview's ability to maintain distributions at their current level; Northview's ability to maintain occupancy and the timely lease or re-lease of multi-residential suites, execusuites, and commercial space at current market rates; tenant defaults; changes in interest rates, which continue to be volatile and have trended upward since Northview's formation in 2020; changes in inflation rates, including increased expenses as a result thereof; Northview's qualification as a real estate investment trust; changes in operating costs; governmental regulations and taxation; fluctuations in commodity prices; and the availability of financing. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to Northview, or those risks and uncertainties that Northview currently believes to not be material, may also adversely affect Northview. Northview cautions readers that this list of factors is not exhaustive and that should certain risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying estimates or assumptions, including those outlined in Note 2 of Northview's annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, prove incorrect, actual events, performance, and results may vary materially from those expected. Except as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, Northview assumes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances that may arise after December 18, 2025.

