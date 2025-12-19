Pulsar Helium Closes Major Minnesota Land Position to the West of Topaz Project

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement have the same meanings given to them in the Company's announcement dated November 4, 2025.

CASCAIS, Portugal, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a primary helium exploration and development company, provides an update following its announcement on November 4, 2025, announcing the execution of a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Oscillate PLC ("Oscillate"), to acquire up to 100% of Oscillate's wholly owned subsidiary, Quantum Hydrogen Inc. in an all-share transaction (the "Transaction").

On December 11, 2025, the Company executed a letter to amend the Agreement relating to the definition of "VWAP" to include the addition of "a minimum price of CAD$0.05" per the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies.

On December 18, 2025, the Company issued a total of 292,560 shares (the "Consideration Shares") to Oscillate satisfying the first and second monthly tranches of US$80,000 each, at a VWAP of C$0.7797 for tranche one and C$0.7543 for tranche two, pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, having received final acceptance from the TSXV. The remaining tranches, totaling US$640,000, will be satisfied over the coming months.

The Consideration Shares issued in connection with the Transaction are subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period from the date of issuance.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

"Thomas Abraham-James"

President, CEO and Director

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

