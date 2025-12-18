LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

TOKYO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
- Revenue was JPY8.6 billion ($57.8 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 15.3% from JPY7.4 billion for the same period last year.
- Gross profit was JPY2.4 billion ($16.3 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 18.1% from JPY2.0 billion for the same period last year.
- Gross margin was 28.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, which increased from 27.5% for the same period last year.
- Net income was JPY226.7 million ($1.5 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 0.7% from JPY225.1 million for the same period last year.
- Basic and diluted earnings per share was JPY9.1 ($0.06) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to basic earnings per share of JPY9.0 and diluted earnings per share of JPY8.3 for the same period last year.
Operational Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
- Number of members in the sports school business was 71,529 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 2.3% from 69,924 for the same period last year.
- Average membership duration in the sports school business was 1.84 years for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 1.1% from 1.82 years for the same period last year.
- Revenue per capita in the sport school business, which we define as the sales revenue of the sports school business divided by the number of employees involved in that business, was JPY9.6 million ($0.06 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 6.2% from JPY9.0 million for the same period last year.
- Number of schools served under the social business segment was 360 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 53.2% from 235 for the same period last year.
- Revenue per capita in the social business, which we define as the sales revenue of the social business divided by the number of employees involved in that business, was JPY7.6 million ($0.05 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 18.6% from JPY6.4 million for the same period last year.
Mr. Kiyotaka Ito, the Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leifras, commented, "We delivered solid financial results in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, with meaningful growth across our key financial and operational metrics. Revenue increased 15.3% and net income grew 0.7% from the same period last year. By segment, sports school business achieved revenue growth of 8.9% and social business revenue increased by 36.4% year over year. Our performance shows continued strength of our sports school business and expanding demand for our social business. Notably, revenue per capita in our social business rose by 18.6% year over year, highlighting the increasing value and impact of our community-based services. Looking ahead, we see meaningful opportunities in Japan's shifting policy landscape. The government's ongoing Club Activity Reform, which focuses on shifting school-based club activity management to regional and private organizations, is expected to create an important long-term growth pathway for Leifras. We recently secured a new contract with the City of Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, to manage facilities at municipal junior high schools in Nagoya, marking an important step in our expansion strategy. We intend to actively pursue additional opportunities as municipalities seek specialized partners to deliver high-quality sports and community programs. In the future, we remain committed to cultivating the non-cognitive skills of children, strengthening community well-being, enhancing our service offerings, and delivering sustainable value to our shareholders and society."
Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
Revenue
Total revenue was JPY8.6 billion ($57.8 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 15.3% from JPY7.4 billion for the same period last year.
Sports school business revenue was JPY6.2 billion ($41.9 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 8.9% from JPY5.7 billion for the same period last year. The increase in revenue was mostly driven by: (i) an increase in the number of members by 1,605, from 69,924 as of September 30, 2024 to 71,529 as of September 30, 2025, resulting in an increase in revenue of JPY315.7 million ($2.1 million) and (ii) an increase in the number of customers who joined events hosted by the Company from 136,695 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to 142,843 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, leading to an increase in the sports school business revenue by JPY112.6 million ($0.8 million).
Social business revenue was JPY2.4 billion ($15.9 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 36.4% from JPY1.7 billion for the same period last year. The increase in revenue was mostly driven by: (i) an increase in the number of schools by 125, from 235 as of September 30, 2024 to 360 as of September 30, 2025, resulting in an increase in revenue of JPY505.1 million ($3.4 million), and (ii) an increase in after-school daycare service revenue by JPY86.1 million ($0.6 million).
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was JPY6.1 billion ($41.5 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 14.2% from JPY5.4 billion for the same period last year.
Gross Profit
Gross profit was JPY2.4 billion ($16.3 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 18.1% from JPY2.0 billion for the same period last year.
Gross margin was 28.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, which increased from 27.5% for the same period last year.
Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general, and administrative expenses were JPY2.1 billion ($13.9 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 14.0% from JPY1.8 billion for the same period last year. The increase was attributed to (i) the increase in salaries and welfare expenses of JPY137.5 million ($0.9 million) due to business expansion as well as an increase in headquarters personnel in preparation for the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"), (ii) the increase in promotion fees of JPY8.2 million ($0.06 million) due to business expansion, (iii) the increase in office rental fees of JPY14.1 million ($0.1 million) due to business expansion, (iv) the increase in system maintenance fee expenses of JPY17.3 million ($0.1 million) incurred due to the increase in the number of employees, and (v) the increase in recruitment fees of JPY53.8 million ($0.4 million) due to business expansion as well as an increase in headquarters personnel in preparation for the Company's IPO.
Other Income (Expenses), Net
Other expenses, net were JPY1.9 million ($0.01 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to other income, net of JPY28.7 million for the same period last year. The decrease was attributed to: (i) net franchise income collected (returned) of JPY27.4 million ($0.02 million), which was the payments refunded to the franchisees in connection with the transfer of certain business rights, (ii) an eviction compensation of JPY5.5 million ($0.04 million) received in connection with the vacating of a leased building. Interest expenses, net were JPY9.7 million ($0.07 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 21.8% from JPY12.4 million for the same period last year.
Net Income
Net income was JPY226.7 million ($1.5 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 0.7% from JPY225.1 million for the same period last year.
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share
Basic earnings per share was JPY9.10 ($0.06) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to JPY9.04 for the same period last year.
Diluted earnings per share was JPY9.10 ($0.06) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to JPY8.32 for the same period last year.
Financial Condition
As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash of JPY2.4 billion ($16.5 million), compared to JPY2.5 billion as of December 31, 2024.
Net cash provided by operating activities was JPY326.7 million ($2.2 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net cash used in operating activities of JPY105.4 million for the same period last year.
Net cash used in investing activities was JPY48.5 million ($0.3 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to JPY45.7 million for the same period last year.
Net cash used in financing activities was JPY380.1 million ($2.6 million) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to JPY224.1 million for the same period last year.
Financial Guidance
The Company is projecting total revenue to be between JPY11.6 billion and JPY11.9 billion ($78.1 million and $80.5 million) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, an increase of approximately 11.9% to 15.3% from JPY10.3 billion ($69.8 million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
Income from operations is projected to be between JPY580.0 million and JPY696.5 million ($3.9 million and $4.7 million) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, an increase of 11.6% to 34.0% from JPY519.8 million ($3.5 million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
These projections are based on the assumption that no business acquisitions, restructuring activities, or legal settlements will take place during the period.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain Japanese Yen ("JPY") amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD," or "$") for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from JPY into USD have been made at the exchange rate of JPY147.97 = $1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2025 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the United States Federal Reserve Board.
About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2024, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.
LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2025
2025
JPY
JPY
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash
2,538,554,638
2,436,675,605
16,467,362
Accounts receivable, net
518,398,551
555,775,583
3,756,002
Short-term investments
4,935,000
5,075,000
34,297
Inventories, net
24,468,188
20,757,063
140,279
Prepaid expenses
182,278,232
201,888,793
1,364,390
Other current assets
34,381,843
57,886,907
391,207
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
3,303,016,452
3,278,058,951
22,153,537
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
53,805,279
99,293,143
671,035
Finance lease right-of-use assets
208,611,550
228,794,098
1,546,219
Operating lease right-of-use assets
337,330,750
513,349,897
3,469,284
Intangible assets, net
39,250,078
27,980,475
189,096
Goodwill
27,999,994
27,999,994
189,228
Deferred tax assets, net
214,671,578
189,283,332
1,279,201
Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs
157,482,065
254,764,117
1,721,728
Long-term deposits
150,407,276
150,210,192
1,015,140
Other non-current assets
3,090,205
9,784,796
66,127
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
1,192,648,775
1,501,460,044
10,147,058
TOTAL ASSETS
4,495,665,227
4,779,518,995
32,300,595
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short-term loans
700,000,000
700,000,000
4,730,689
Current portion of long-term loans
230,785,000
169,252,000
1,143,826
Bond payable, current
40,000,000
40,000,000
270,325
Accounts payable
168,281,568
114,243,578
772,073
Accrued liabilities
1,109,740,581
1,184,636,104
8,005,921
Income tax payable
75,374,800
3,301,800
22,314
Contract liabilities, current
147,628,310
267,364,483
1,806,883
Amount due to a director
1,000,000
-
-
Finance lease liabilities, current
71,681,545
83,549,523
564,638
Operating lease liabilities, current
110,889,134
132,923,377
898,313
Other current liabilities
195,952,191
156,907,705
1,060,403
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
2,851,333,129
2,852,178,570
19,275,385
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term loans, net of current portion
175,452,000
38,568,000
260,648
Bond payable, non-current
56,807,020
37,833,335
255,682
Contract liabilities, non-current
10,615,635
14,507,411
98,043
Finance lease liabilities, non-current
140,333,247
143,881,183
972,367
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
207,353,977
364,551,378
2,463,684
Assets retirement obligations
12,914,758
30,671,626
207,283
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
603,476,637
630,012,933
4,257,707
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,454,809,766
3,482,191,503
23,533,092
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares
80,500,000
80,500,000
544,029
Additional paid-in capital
748,840,080
778,624,844
5,262,045
Treasury shares
(100,012,265)
(100,012,265)
(675,896)
Retained earnings
311,527,646
538,214,913
3,637,325
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,040,855,461
1,297,327,492
8,767,503
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,495,665,227
4,779,518,995
32,300,595
LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the nine months ended
2024
2025
2025
JPY
JPY
US$
NET REVENUE
7,419,460,643
8,556,096,390
57,823,183
Cost of revenue
(5,378,876,612)
(6,145,159,916)
(41,529,769)
GROSS PROFIT
2,040,584,031
2,410,936,474
16,293,414
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
(1,802,047,253)
(2,055,180,818)
(13,889,172)
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
238,536,778
355,755,656
2,404,242
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest income
325,182
3,801,610
25,691
Interest expense
(12,751,685)
(13,514,164)
(91,330)
Grant income
14,205,788
14,902,919
100,716
Unrealized (loss) gain on short-term investment
(168,000)
140,000
946
Loss on disposal of long-lived assets
-
(168,973)
(1,142)
Loss on disposal of a subsidiary
(753,900)
-
-
Other income (expense), net
15,438,598
(16,773,644)
(113,358)
Total other income (expense), net
16,295,983
(11,612,252)
(78,477)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
254,832,761
344,143,404
2,325,765
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
Current
(69,425,173)
(92,067,891)
(622,206)
Deferred
39,664,246
(25,388,246)
(171,577)
Total provision for income taxes
(29,760,927)
(117,456,137)
(793,783)
NET INCOME
225,071,834
226,687,267
1,531,982
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES
Basic
24,910,660
24,910,619
24,910,619
Diluted
27,066,715
24,913,619
24,913,619
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
9.04
9.10
0.06
Diluted
8.32
9.10
0.06
LEIFRAS CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the nine months ended
2024
2025
2025
JPY
JPY
US$
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
225,071,834
226,687,267
1,531,982
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization expense
90,057,762
96,233,315
650,357
Loss on disposal of a subsidiary
753,900
-
-
Provision for expected credit loss
2,771,782
9,208,096
62,229
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
-
168,973
1,142
Accounts receivable written off as uncollectible
-
28,558
193
Provision for inventory impairment
3,403,261
424,180
2,867
Unrealized loss (gain) on short-term investment
168,000
(140,000)
(946)
Other non-cash expenses (income)
1,100,148
29,173,060
197,155
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
(39,664,246)
25,388,246
171,577
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable, net
(1,051,687)
(46,613,686)
(315,021)
Inventories
(13,808,125)
3,286,945
22,214
Prepaid expenses
(105,900,505)
(19,854,842)
(134,182)
Long-term deposits
(6,998,055)
197,084
1,332
Amount due from a director
33,577,065
-
-
Other current assets
(25,969,080)
(23,505,064)
(158,850)
Other non-current assets
(10,722,988)
(6,694,591)
(45,243)
Accounts payable
(61,359,477)
(54,037,990)
(365,196)
Accrued liabilities
(204,167,728)
74,895,523
506,153
Contract liabilities
121,711,898
123,627,949
835,493
Operating lease liabilities
(400,151)
3,212,497
21,710
Income tax payable
(149,952,500)
(72,073,000)
(487,078)
Amount due to a director
-
(1,000,000)
(6,758)
Other current liabilities
36,020,082
(41,875,805)
(283,002)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(105,358,810)
326,736,715
2,208,128
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash outflow due to reduction in consolidated entities
(17,257,489)
-
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(11,926,248)
(42,598,215)
(287,884)
Purchase of intangible assets
(16,521,500)
(5,880,000)
(39,738)
Net cash used in investing activities
(45,705,237)
(48,478,215)
(327,622)
Cash flows from financing activities
Payment of finance lease liabilities
(43,259,590)
(64,438,481)
(435,483)
Proceeds from bank loans
250,000,000
-
-
Repayment of bank loans
(280,815,000)
(198,417,000)
(1,340,927)
Repayment of bond payable
(20,000,000)
(20,000,000)
(135,163)
Payment of deferred IPO costs
(129,983,403)
(97,282,052)
(657,445)
Net cash used in financing activities
(224,057,993)
(380,137,533)
(2,569,018)
Net decrease in cash
(375,122,040)
(101,879,033)
(688,512)
Cash at the beginning of period
2,729,282,346
2,538,554,638
17,155,874
Cash at the end of the period end
2,354,160,306
2,436,675,605
16,467,362
Supplementary cash flow information
Cash paid for income taxes
202,070,573
115,154,307
778,227
Cash paid for interest expenses
11,651,537
12,325,868
83,300
