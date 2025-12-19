SINEXCEL Wins Silver and Bronze in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Action Awards

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) has been recognized by the Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Action Awards, receiving a Silver Award in Promotion and Succession and a Bronze Award in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Action Awards honor organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to enhancing employee engagement and fostering a people-centric culture. Approximately 20% of submitted entries received an award. All entries were rigorously evaluated by a panel of 270 independent senior industry experts and analysts, based on clearly defined criteria including program initiatives, measurable impact, key performance metrics, and employee testimonials.

Promotion and Succession for Transparent Talent Cultivation

In a category that evaluates an organization's ability to develop future leaders and create clear advancement pathways, SINEXCEL secured the Silver Award for its comprehensive "attraction, utilization, development, and retention" framework.

SINEXCEL implemented tiered leadership initiatives-ranging from the "Hongyi Plan" for graduates to the "True Executive" series for senior management. This strategy has yielded measurable results, with 44% of department head positions now held by homegrown talent. It has been instrumental in staffing global offices, such as in Germany, with capable internal leaders.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) for a More People-Centric Working Environment

Evaluated on the authenticity of employee experience and the organization's ability to center employee voices, the Bronze Award recognizes SINEXCEL's commitment to integrating DEI into corporate governance and its tangible inclusive practices.

SINEXCEL features a Board of Directors with 37.5% female representation, significantly surpassing industry averages. By integrating ESG metrics into executive evaluations and enforcing a transparent "equal pay for equal work" policy, SINEXCEL has successfully transformed DEI from a concept into a core business imperative that drives innovation and organizational resilience.

This recognition affirms SINEXCEL's people-centric culture. Guided by its core values of Integrity, Sincerity, and Long-termism, SINEXCEL will continue to prioritize workforce well-being and inclusive development to drive sustainable global expansion and empower energy freedom.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

Contact:melody_yu@sinexcel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849548/SINEXCEL_Wins_Silver_Bronze_Brandon_Hall_Group_s_Excellence_Action_Awards.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinexcel-wins-silver-and-bronze-in-brandon-hall-groups-excellence-in-action-awards-302646726.html