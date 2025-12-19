Duluth, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - According to the new Most Popular Gemstones for Luxury Jewelry 2026 Report from Gems, this year's festive favorites are a brilliant mix of timeless classics and trending colored gems. The holiday season drives 24% of all annual fine jewelry sales, making it the single most important time of year for fine jewelry gifting.

Based on national live shopping data and consumer insights, Gems has released the official Top 12 Gemstones for Holiday Jewelry-a list that reflects what shoppers are choosing most as meaningful gifts for loved ones.

2026 Holiday Gemstone Ranking

Diamond - The iconic choice for celebrations Sapphire - Regal color and enduring elegance Opal - A mesmerizing, one-of-a-kind kaleidoscope Pearl - Modern chic redefined Tanzanite - Rare, vivid, unforgettable Ruby - Fiery passion perfect for the season Emerald - A symbol of vitality and renewal Tourmaline - Rainbow versatility Turquoise - Sky-blue serenity Amethyst - Royal purple refinement Aquamarine - Calm ocean-blue clarity Garnet - Warm festive richness

"This list is our version of the 'Official Holiday Sparkle Forecast.' We're seeing shoppers lean into color, symbolism, and personal meaning. Opals and tanzanite are experiencing a major moment, while pearls have completely transformed into one of the most fashion-forward holiday gifts," said Mike Burnette, VP of Jewelry Operations.

Noteworthy Trends:

Meaning over materialism: Consumers are choosing gemstones that tell a story.

Color is the new classic: Sapphire, opal, tourmaline, and aquamarine continue to surge.

Rarity resonates: Limited-origin stones like tanzanite are being gifted as "future heirlooms."

For shoppers building gift guides or planning holiday segments, Gems' report offers deep insight into what consumers value today: authenticity, beauty, and emotional significance.

About Gems

Gems is the leading fine jewelry live shopping experience, offering 24/7 live access to diamonds, gemstones, and designer jewelry at exceptional value. With nearly 30 years of expertise and a legacy of over one million pieces sold, Gems brings education, trust, and sparkle to customers across TV, streaming, and digital platforms. For more information, visit: https://gems.com.

