Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 19-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 19/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC 10438002 Ordinary Shares of 10p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB0002057536 -- investment funds Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. 107000000 Floating Rate Notes due 19/01/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like XS3219621144 -- to bearer of GBP100,000 each) securities Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 40000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities 11000 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B40QP990 -- securities 129000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 62000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities 48000 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities 110000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 202000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities 315000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: Spirax Group plc 200000 (Block Equity shares Listing) Ordinary Shares of 26 12/13p each; fully paid (commercial GB00BWFGQN14 -- companies) Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 960000000 8.85% Notes due 19/06/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3256184261 -- of DOP10,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Weighted Securitised 1255154 45 Point Decrement Index due 19/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in derivatives XS3133084304 -- denominations of GBP1 each) Memory Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Securitised 3285000 Weighted 45 Point Decrement Index due 19/12/2035; fully paid; derivatives XS3133095680 -- (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA 241855 Structured Notes (Reverse) linked a Basket of Indices due 09/12/2030; Debt and debt-like XS2736756714 -- fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) securities Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 1000000 GraniteShares 3x Long Coinbase Daily ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2575914176 -- securities Issuer Name: Atlas Metals Group plc 9327158 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BS2GR553 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Kelso Group Holdings Plc 68333330 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BK1VJS23 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Blackfinch Spring VCT plc 2627266 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Closed-ended GB00BKV46W45 -- investment funds Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 30000 21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH0454664027 -- securities 30000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities 80000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities 60000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Issuer Name: Pensana Plc 6250000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BKM0ZJ18 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Satsuma Technology PLC Equity shares 11203900200 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid (commercial GB00BMFCRZ80 -- companies) Issuer Name: Praetura Growth VCT plc 128458 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Closed-ended GB00BL690L89 -- investment funds Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 504000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities 41000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 18500 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 140000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 1900000000 6.75% Notes due 13/01/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS2974126042 -- of INR100,000 each) securities 25000000 4.250% Global Notes due 19/10/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3006188042 -- denominations of GBP1,000 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 3658536 Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Luxshare Securitised GB00BTDGRN93 -- Precision Industry Co., Ltd. due 18/06/2027; fully paid derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 2500000 Securities due 18/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3167127896 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 8223000 Securities due 18/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Debt and debt-like XS3212546751 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) securities 4262000 Securities due 19/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Debt and debt-like XS3211215432 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) securities Issuer Name: Puma VCT 13 plc 3868473 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0005; fully paid Closed-ended GB00BD5B1L68 -- investment funds Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 82000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities 2000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities 75800 DO NOT USE - ETFS 2x Daily Long Wheat Individual Securities Standard Debt JE00BDD9QC84 -- 53300 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 108000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 12000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK975 -- securities 57800 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 69400 WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTG43 -- securities 70100 WisdomTree Aluminium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTC05 -- securities 26312500 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities 2000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities 999000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 24900 WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 -- securities 500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CP782 -- securities 46300 WisdomTree Cotton; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXT11 -- securities 80000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 2100 WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB557 -- securities 819500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 9300 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 5170600 WisdomTree Energy; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYB02 -- securities 11500 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities 1500 WisdomTree Live Cattle; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY096 -- securities 2000 WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYC19 -- securities 6020500 WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY8102 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 34000 WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3X9GJ56 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 20000 IncomeShares Magnificent 7 Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3068761710 -- securities 2200 Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2665005059 -- securities 50000 IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2852999775 -- securities 20000 Leverage Shares IncomeShares S&P500 Options (0DTE) ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2875106242 -- securities 18000 Leverage Shares -1x Short Disney ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2337085422 -- securities 457000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities 1500000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities 5400 Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2970736489 -- securities 340000 Leverage Shares 5x Long S&P 500 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399364582 -- securities 7000 LS Copper ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2702787875 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 57000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities 21000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities 5000 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities 4000 WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3002 -- securities 35000 WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 -- securities 45000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 66000000 3.98% Callable Notes due 19/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like XS3256045900 -- to bearer of USD1,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 392500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: Braemar Plc Equity shares 409705 Ordinary Shares of 10p each; fully paid (commercial GB0000600931 -- companies) Issuer Name: Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC 4963521 Ordinary Shares of 10p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB0031153769 -- investment funds Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 210000 WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2425848053 -- securities 556000 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B6X4BP29 -- securities 30000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6D55 -- securities 218000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities 21000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Pre-roll; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BVFZGD11 -- securities 25000 WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3022291473 -- securities 16666 WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2771642134 -- securities 700000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities Issuer Name: discoverIE Group plc Equity shares 1000000 Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid (commercial GB0000055888 -- companies)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 412064 EQS News ID: 2248694 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2248694&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)