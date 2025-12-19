Anzeige
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Financial Conduct Authority: 
19-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

19/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount    Security Description                          Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC 
 
10438002   Ordinary Shares of 10p each; fully paid                Closed-ended    GB0002057536 --  
                                           investment funds 

Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. 
 
107000000   Floating Rate Notes due 19/01/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like XS3219621144 --  
       to bearer of GBP100,000 each)                     securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
40000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
11000     Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid       Debt and debt-like IE00B40QP990 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
129000    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
62000     Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
48000     Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like IE00B4556L06 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
110000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
202000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
315000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Spirax Group plc 
 
200000 (Block                                    Equity shares 
Listing)   Ordinary Shares of 26 12/13p each; fully paid             (commercial    GB00BWFGQN14 --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
960000000   8.85% Notes due 19/06/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and debt-like XS3256184261 --  
       of DOP10,000,000 each)                         securities 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
       Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Weighted Securitised 
1255154    45 Point Decrement Index due 19/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in  derivatives    XS3133084304 --  
       denominations of GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Memory Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally  Securitised 
3285000    Weighted 45 Point Decrement Index due 19/12/2035; fully paid;     derivatives    XS3133095680 --  
       (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each) 

Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA 
 
241855    Structured Notes (Reverse) linked a Basket of Indices due 09/12/2030; Debt and debt-like XS2736756714 --  
       fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)      securities 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
1000000    GraniteShares 3x Long Coinbase Daily ETP Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like XS2575914176 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Atlas Metals Group plc 
 
9327158    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid              Equity shares   GB00BS2GR553 --  
                                           (transition) 

Issuer Name: Kelso Group Holdings Plc 
 
68333330   Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid              Equity shares   GB00BK1VJS23 --  
                                           (transition) 

Issuer Name: Blackfinch Spring VCT plc 
 
2627266    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid              Closed-ended    GB00BKV46W45 --  
                                           investment funds 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
30000     21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid  Debt and debt-like CH0454664027 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
30000     21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid   Debt and debt-like CH1209763130 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
80000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid    Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
60000     21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid      Debt and debt-like CH0454664001 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Pensana Plc 
 
6250000    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid              Equity shares   GB00BKM0ZJ18 --  
                                           (transition) 

Issuer Name: Satsuma Technology PLC 
 
                                           Equity shares 
11203900200  Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid              (commercial    GB00BMFCRZ80 --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: Praetura Growth VCT plc 
 
128458    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid              Closed-ended    GB00BL690L89 --  
                                           investment funds 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
504000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
41000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
18500     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
140000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid             Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
1900000000  6.75% Notes due 13/01/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and debt-like XS2974126042 --  
       of INR100,000 each)                          securities 
 
 
25000000   4.250% Global Notes due 19/10/2028; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like XS3006188042 --  
       denominations of GBP1,000 each)                    securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
3658536    Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Luxshare  Securitised    GB00BTDGRN93 --  
       Precision Industry Co., Ltd. due 18/06/2027; fully paid        derivatives 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
2500000    Securities due 18/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to  Securitised    XS3167127896 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                        derivatives 
 
 
8223000    Securities due 18/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to  Debt and debt-like XS3212546751 --
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                        securities 
 
 
4262000    Securities due 19/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to  Debt and debt-like XS3211215432 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                        securities 

Issuer Name: Puma VCT 13 plc 
 
3868473    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0005; fully paid                Closed-ended    GB00BD5B1L68 --  
                                           investment funds 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
82000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
75800     DO NOT USE - ETFS 2x Daily Long Wheat Individual Securities      Standard Debt   JE00BDD9QC84 --  
 
53300     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
108000    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
12000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid          Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK975 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
57800     WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
69400     WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTG43 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
70100     WisdomTree Aluminium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTC05 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
26312500   WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
999000    WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid                Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
24900     WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
500      WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid          Debt and debt-like JE00B78CP782 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
46300     WisdomTree Cotton; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXT11 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
80000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2100     WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB557 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
819500    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
9300     WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
5170600    WisdomTree Energy; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYB02 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
11500     WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYF40 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1500     WisdomTree Live Cattle; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY096 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2000     WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYC19 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
6020500    WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY8102 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
34000     WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B3X9GJ56 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
20000     IncomeShares Magnificent 7 Options ETP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like XS3068761710 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2200     Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like XS2665005059 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
50000     IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid                Debt and debt-like XS2852999775 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
20000     Leverage Shares IncomeShares S&P500 Options (0DTE) ETP; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2875106242 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
18000     Leverage Shares -1x Short Disney ETP Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like XS2337085422 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
457000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2399367254 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1500000    Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid      Debt and debt-like XS2901882618 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
5400     Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2970736489 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
340000    Leverage Shares 5x Long S&P 500 ETP Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like XS2399364582 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
7000     LS Copper ETC; fully paid                       Debt and debt-like XS2702787875 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
57000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
21000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
5000     WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4000     WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3002 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
35000     WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid                Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 --  
                                           securities
45000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 
 
66000000   3.98% Callable Notes due 19/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like XS3256045900 --  
       to bearer of USD1,000,000 each)                    securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
392500    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Braemar Plc 
 
                                           Equity shares 
409705    Ordinary Shares of 10p each; fully paid                (commercial    GB0000600931 --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC 
 
4963521    Ordinary Shares of 10p each; fully paid                Closed-ended    GB0031153769 --  
                                           investment funds 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
210000    WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like XS2425848053 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
556000    WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short; fully paid               Debt and debt-like IE00B6X4BP29 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
30000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6D55 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
218000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
21000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Pre-roll; fully paid            Debt and debt-like IE00BVFZGD11 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
25000     WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like XS3022291473 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
16666     WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like XS2771642134 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
700000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2819843900 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: discoverIE Group plc 
 
                                           Equity shares 
1000000    Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid                 (commercial    GB0000055888 --  
                                           companies)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 412064 
EQS News ID:  2248694 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2248694&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
