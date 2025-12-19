The Australian firm has introduced single-phase 5 kW and 6 kW AC output storage systems, as well as three-phase 10 kW and 12 kW models. Storage capacities of the new products range from 5 kWh to 40 kWh.Australian company Ambrion has launched a new series of all-in-one storage solutions. The Eclipse HS3 series includes single-phase 5 kW and 6 kW AC products, as well as three-phase 10 kW and 12 kW models. "It is a 6-in-1 plug-and-play interconnecting modular design with an ultra-sleek 1.7cm profile and improved aesthetics," the company said in a statement. "It supports additional functionality for ...

