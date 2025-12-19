DJ Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist (MSCU LN) Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Dec-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 51.94 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17297379 CODE: MSCU LN ISIN: IE000IEGVMH6 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000IEGVMH6 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSCU LN LEI Code: 213800OOQDLNJ29AGY83 Sequence No.: 412108 EQS News ID: 2248956 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

