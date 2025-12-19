Swedavia AB: Swedavia appoints acting CEO

As previously announced, Jonas Abrahamsson is leaving his role as President and CEO of Swedavia for a new position. Susanne Norman, COO of Swedavia, is being appointed acting President and CEO of Swedavia as of 17 January 2026. This appointment will last until the start of May 2026, when Mats Johannesson will take up the role of President and CEO.



Swedavia AB (publ) is required to disclose the information in this Interim Report under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. This information was provided by the contact person below for publication on 19 December 2025, at 08.00 CET.



