Lindex Group Oyj: Lindex Group comments on the progress of the strategic assessment of the department store business

19.12.2025

Lindex Group comments on the progress of the strategic assessment of the department store business

As part of its ongoing strategic assessment, Lindex Group has been carrying out an extensive investigation of the strategic alternatives for the Stockmann department store business. During the course of the assessment, the Board of Directors has agreed that separating the department store business would be the best strategic path forward and has therefore explored different alternatives for implementing such a separation. Despite improved profitability during 2025, the department store business continues to generate negative cash flow and has significant lease liabilities. This impacts the feasibility of all alternatives under consideration and their potential outcome.

The Board of Directors will continue the evaluation of strategic alternatives for the department store business and remain committed to finding the best possible long-term solution for the business and shareholders. The company will provide further information when appropriate.

