The German specialty glass and materials manufacturer announced a new cerium-doped solar cover glass that is compatible with a range of space solar cell technologies, including III-V and silicon-based concepts. It was developed for use in multiple satellite orbits.Germany specialty glass and materials manufacturer Schott announced its latest space cover glass designed for new cell architectures and PV devices with higher power density at a recent space industry trade show and conference held in Bremen, Germany. The cerium-doped cover glass technology was designed to be used in low, medium, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...