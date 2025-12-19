India's installed solar capacity reached 132.85 GW at the end of November 2025, led by utility-scale projects in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, according to the central government.From pv magazine India India had installed 132.85 GW of solar power capacity as of Nov. 30, 2025, according to data from the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). Ground-mounted projects accounted for 100.80 GW of the total, while grid-connected rooftop systems reached 23.16 GW. Hybrid solar installations contributed 3.34 GW, and off-grid systems accounted for 5.55 GW. Rajasthan led cumulative solar ...

