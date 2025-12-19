The result concerns the company's Comet 3N modules and has been confirmed by TÜV Nord in Germany.Chinese back-contact (BC) module manufacturer Aiko announced that it has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 24.8% in the commercial production of its Comet 3N panels, designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) PV projects. The result was confirmed by TÜV Nord in Germany. Aiko stated that the module is based on its proprietary all-back-contact (ABC) cell technology and has achieved a peak efficiency of 25.05%. "Several megawatt-scale solar projects equipped with the 24.8% efficient Comet 3N ...

