Pure DC signs Europe's largest standalone hyperscale data centre lease for 2025

Hyperscale customer leases entire 78 MW campus in Westpoort, Amsterdam

Over €1 billion to be invested, creating more than a thousand jobs.

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), the designer, developer, and operator of hyperscale cloud and AI data centres, today announced it has signed 2025's largest standalone hyperscale data centre lease in Europe. A hyperscale customer is leasing the entire 78MW campus, situated in Westpoort, Amsterdam with Pure DC investing over €1 billion to develop the site.

As part of the lease deal, Pure DC has purchased a site, secured planning permissions, and 100MVA of power via a private substation. The land was purchased on a long leasehold from the Port of Amsterdam. Securing, the site, combined with permitting approvals, power, and supply constraints within Amsterdam required complex negotiations and creative partnership over many months to secure the deal.

This major infrastructure investment is set to play a pivotal role in supporting the region's digital growth and energy resilience. As well as the Euro investment by Pure DC, the development will directly provide over 1,000 jobs and support many more roles through the extended supply chain. This will drive demand for skilled positions, utilising local companies wherever possible. Once complete, the data centre will provide approximately 80 permanent skilled jobs including engineers, maintenance, security and administrative staff.

Designated AMS01, Pure DC's data centre campus will comprise of three 85-metre towers, powered by a private substation with a firm connection into the 50kV grid. Each of the three towers will house 26MW of data halls, designed to support high density compute with high efficiency cooling achieving the Netherlands energy efficiency target PUE of 1.2. The private substation is already constructed and live, with development of the data halls expected to begin in January 2026.

"Amsterdam is one of Europe's most constrained markets for digital infrastructure and Pure DC has again demonstrated its ability to unlock new low-latency, high-quality capacity. This deal demonstrates how our specialist teams have the creativity and approach to deliver compelling proposals for even previously distressed assets - delivering solutions for local authorities, potential customers, and our supply chain", explained Dame Dawn Childs DBE FREng, CEO, Pure Data Centres.

Pure DC is committed to working with local communities near current and future operational locations. In Amsterdam, Pure DC aims to replicate programs running in its other projects, including working with local schools and universities to provide training, career guidance, and outreach programs, supporting local charitable organizations, and working with community partners on environmental conservation projects.

