Miral Impact Fund Launched in Partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an to Champion Environmental Stewardship and Social Impact

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced the Miral Impact Fund, in partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, Abu Dhabi Government's official channel to receive social contributions. This fund strengthens Miral's commitment to delivering measurable social and environmental impact across Abu Dhabi and marks an evolution of its CSR strategy while reinforcing Ma'an's role in advancing sustainable social responsibility throughout the community.

Attended by H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, and H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, the agreement for the Fund's establishment was signed by H.E. Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, and Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral.

The Fund is designed to be a catalyst for responsible growth and community development. It will focus on four key pillars: Conservation, Art & Culture, Health & Wellbeing, and Education & Skills Development, each delivering measurable social impact through dedicated programmes and initiatives. Representing a key step in addressing Abu Dhabi's evolving priorities, the Fund embodies Miral's commitment to shaping a sustainable and inclusive future. It also provides a transparent platform for corporate and community contributions, creating lasting value.

Dr. Mohammad Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: "Launching the Miral Impact Fund marks a defining moment in our journey to shape destinations and create a positive legacy. Over the years, we have embedded social responsibility within our business, and this fund is the natural next step in turning our CSR strategy to measurable action. Aligning with Abu Dhabi's Vision 2030, our partnership with The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an will channel collective contributions towards real social and environmental impact, from conserving our marine life and environment to empowering our communities and inspiring future generations."

The Fund's inaugural initiative, 'Guardians of the Arabian Gulf' will be led by the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, aiming to protect marine ecosystems and endangered species while training future conservation leaders.

His Excellency Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director General, Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, said: "As the official channel to receive social contributions, the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an raises and deploy funds to partners to support projects across various sectors including the environment sector to directly impact the community. We are dedicated to working with the private sector to support them in achieving their Corporate Social Responsibility goals by connecting them with projects that address social priorities and support community development. Through this partnership, we continue to direct community contributions toward initiatives that empower communities, preserve our environment, and advance Abu Dhabi's vision for a sustainable and inclusive future."

The Fund is governed by a joint Miral and Ma'an Steering Committee, supported by an advisory group that ensures transparency and the effective use of contributions. Members include Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi?, Group CEO of ?Miral, as Chair; Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director of Marketing, Communications & Events at Miral, as Vice Chair; Mahmoud Abu Alhaija, Executive Director of Finance, Miral; H.E. Maysa Alnuwais, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Volunteering, Ma'an; H.E. Faisal Alhmoudi, Executive Director of the Social Investment Fund, Ma'an; and Elie Daher, Committee Secretary.

The Miral Impact Fund invites partners, organisations, and individuals to join in building a more sustainable future.

Contributions and proposals can be made through the fund's webpage: miral.ae/miral-impact-fund

Pillars of the Fund:

Conservation : Protecting natural ecosystems and promoting sustainable practices including seagrass research, sea-turtle and bird-of-prey rescue and rehabilitation, and fostering future conservation leaders under the Guardians of the Arabian Gulf initiative, while strengthening community awareness and environmental stewardship across Abu Dhabi.

: Protecting natural ecosystems and promoting sustainable practices including seagrass research, sea-turtle and bird-of-prey rescue and rehabilitation, and fostering future conservation leaders under the initiative, while strengthening community awareness and environmental stewardship across Abu Dhabi. Art & Culture : Nurturing local talent, preserving heritage, and strengthening creative communities to enrich Abu Dhabi's cultural identity.

: Nurturing local talent, preserving heritage, and strengthening creative communities to enrich Abu Dhabi's cultural identity. Health & Wellbeing : Enhancing community health through preventative care, active lifestyles, and mental health awareness.

: Enhancing community health through preventative care, active lifestyles, and mental health awareness. Education & Skill Development: Developing future talent and capabilities, needed for a knowledge-based economy and lifelong learning.

