ITAB Shop Concept AB: ITAB strengthens its position in Brand & Retail Design - acquires design agency Blink

ITAB Group has acquired all shares in Blink AB, a solution-focused design agency with a focus on Brand & Retail Design. For ITAB, the acquisition is a strategic investment in solution-based design for the retail sector. Blink has a turnover of approximately MSEK 13 with good profitability and closing takes effect immediately.

ITAB Group views services such as solution-based design as a key to being able to take advantage of new opportunities that can affect both the consumers' shopping experience and the stores' operational reliability.

ITAB and Blink have the same strategic orientation with a focus on creating solutions together with their customers that contribute to improving the shopping experience, from concept to physical store. By developing solutions that help retailers to improve consumer experiences across the entire store environment, reduce operational challenges and increase efficiency, ITAB and Blink can jointly create the solutions and implement them. Blink currently works with customers across Europe and the rest of the world.

"I am very pleased that we have found this common path forward. I am convinced that Blink, with its knowledgeable employees and strong brand, can contribute to ITAB Group's continued development and that together we can create new exciting store solutions both in Sweden and internationally," says Andréas Elgaard, President & CEO of ITAB.

Closing takes effect immediately and the acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive effect on ITAB's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Jönköping, 19 December 2025

ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ)

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10:00 a.m. CET on 19 December 2025.

This is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original press release. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.

For further information, please contact:

Andréas Elgaard, President & CEO

Telephone: +46-73 232 16 35

Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46-70 660 31 32

ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ), Box 9054, SE-550 09 Jönköping, Sweden

itab.com, itabgroup.com

At ITAB Group we help customers turn brand experience into physical reality through our know-how, solutions and eco-system of partners. By co-creating efficient retail solutions that deliver convenient and inspiring consumer experiences, we create value-based outcomes for our customers that help drive measurable results and drive returns and benefits in the short, mid and long-term. The complete offer includes consultative design services, custom-made interiors, solutions for self-service and -checkouts, smart gates and guidance solutions, traditional checkouts, professional lighting systems, and interactive digital solutions for the physical store. ITAB Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 13 billion and approximately 5,400 employees. The ITAB share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.