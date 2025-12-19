The future of in-car intelligence, delivered today for hyper-personalized, safer, smarter, and more exceptional journeys

Cinemo, a global leader and highly innovative one-stop-shop provider for fully integrated digital media products announces today the launch of its next-generation, AI-powered cockpit solutions Cinemo ICO. By bringing agentic AI, Cinemo unlocks a truly intelligent cockpit connecting vehicles, drivers, passengers, and their digital ecosystems into one seamless, personal and context-aware flow.

The first product launched within the Cinemo ICO portfolio is Cinemo ICO MediaMind, enabling advanced intelligent media discovery. It combines the latest agentic AI technology with Cinemo's core expertise of providing automotive-grade media management, helping users effortlessly discover the right content for every ride perfectly matched to their taste, context, and environment.

With Cinemo ICO MediaMind, the digital media experience evolves: using cutting-edge large language models and intelligent media metadata-search, it understands every request even vague spoken commands, and turns them into precise, playable media results across audio, video, podcasts and live content, such as sports games, news, and more. It can suggest tracks based on the driver's personal taste, making the whole ride more individual and contextual than ever before.

"The agentic revolution is here, and we are bringing it into the vehicle. We're redefining the cockpit as an intelligent, hyper-personalized, and seamlessly connected experience that ultimately unites everything from personal devices to smart homes and smart cities in embedded environments," says Richard Lesser, CEO of Cinemo. "Together with OEMs, we're transforming vehicles into dynamic digital hubs that transcend mobility shaping the future of connected, human-centric journeys."

On top of this, Cinemo ICO opens the cockpit to a new generation of digital services and content providers. With a future-ready AI platform and scalable integrations, partners can tap into one of the fastest-growing digital spaces: the connected car.

Cinemo ICO solutions including Cinemo ICO MediaMind will be showcased in exclusive live demonstrations at CES 2026 in Las Vegas during January 6-9. Learn more at https://automotive.cinemo.com/meet-us-at-ces2026/.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of innovative infotainment products designed to create seamless digital media experiences. Its portfolio features award-winning, fully integrated, system-agnostic solutions that combine low footprint with high performance and quality.

Founded in 2008, Cinemo provides world-leading digital media solutions for the highly demanding automotive market. Trusted by more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1 suppliers, Cinemo has a strong track record of industry firsts.

By leveraging its field-proven digital media, cloud, and AI technologies, Cinemo has expanded its range to create the first open cloud ecosystem that connects devices, content, and users.

Cinemo's global team of innovative thinkers, representing over 40 nationalities, is dedicated to driving continuous growth and developing digital media solutions that create value for our customers and partners.

Further information is available at www.cinemo.com.

