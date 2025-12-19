France-based Engie has supplied Australian government-accredited GreenPower for four Australian Big Bash League cricket matches at Sydney Olympic Park, starting Dec. 20, 2025.From pv magazine Australia France's Engie will power all four Big Bash League (BBL15) cricket matches at Engie Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park with GreenPower, starting Dec. 20. As an approved GreenPower Provider (GPP), Engie is purchasing accredited GreenPower at the request of the Sydney Thunder, to match verified electricity consumption data from Engie Stadium. "As the new Big Bash League season continues to thrill, we're ...

