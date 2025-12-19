Wonderinterest Trading Ltd: Wonderinterest Assessed Investments in Top Sustainable Global Companies

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderinterest Trading, a regulated investment firm operating across global markets, assessed sustainability-focused investing by analyzing the leading companies as presented in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World).

As sustainability becomes an increasingly important factor in long-term investment decisions, investors face the challenge of identifying companies that combine financial strength with credible environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. The DJSI World index addresses this challenge by selecting the top 10 percent of the 2,500 largest global companies, based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria.

Strong performance supports sustainability-focused strategies

The historical performance of the DJSI World index illustrates the continued investor interest in sustainability-oriented approaches. From the beginning of the year to the end of October, the index gained 22.96 percent. Over longer periods, the average annual return reached 21.29 percent over three years, 15.19 percent over five years, and 12.18 percent over ten years.

The index has also shown relative resilience during periods of market stress. In 2022, when global equity markets experienced a broad correction, DJSI World declined by 15.6 percent, a smaller drawdown than many broader market benchmarks. This highlights the potential stabilizing role of diversified, sustainability-oriented companies within long-term portfolios.

Importantly, the index is not driven solely by renewable energy or electromobility. Its strongest contributors come primarily from technology, healthcare, and industrial sectors, where innovation, efficiency, and responsible business practices increasingly go hand in hand.

Building on this framework, Wonderinterest has selected and presents an overview of the ten leading companies currently included in the DJSI World, representing the highest-ranked global firms under the index's sustainability criteria.

Top 10 Companies in the DJSI World Index Company Sector (GICS) Microsoft Information Technology Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Information Technology Tencent Communication Services AbbVie Health Care Cisco Information Technology SAP Information Technology Salesforce Information Technology Abbott Laboratories Healthcare Siemens Industrials Linde Materials

Sustainability as a long-term investment theme

The common denominator among these companies is a clear focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability. Their ability to integrate technological advancement with environmental responsibility and social impact has not only strengthened their market positions but has also contributed to competitive long-term performance.

For investors seeking exposure to global leaders aligned with sustainability principles, indices such as DJSI World offer valuable insight into how ESG-focused strategies can be incorporated into diversified investment approaches.

