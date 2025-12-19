MINISO Expands Its Presence in Europe with New Stores in Milan, Düsseldorf, and Other Key Cities

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the start of December, global lifestyle retailer MINISO opened Italy's first collectible toy store in Milan, while its Düsseldorf Flinger store set a local benchmark for scale and experience in Germany. These consecutive flagship launches underscore MINISO's determination to accelerate its European expansion and bring innovative, accessible shopping experiences to local consumers.

These new openings signal MINISO's strategic investment over the holiday period and its commitment to offering European shoppers more diverse and engaging choices. As flagship and upgraded stores land across key cities, the brand's European layout is being strengthened, with notable momentum in leading markets.

Rapid Expansion in Germany

Since debuting its first IP Collection Store in Essen in 2024, MINISO has maintained rapid expansion in Germany throughout the year, coupling strong store performance with prime locations and upgraded visual identities. The brand now operates in major cities such as Munich, Hannover, and Düsseldorf, and its stores benefit from prime urban district locations, including Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Flinger Straße in Düsseldorf, and leading shopping centers in Hannover. This robust growth is exemplified by the Düsseldorf flagship, which has emerged as a local landmark. Spanning over 530 square meters, the Düsseldorf Flinger Store-currently MINISO's largest location in Germany-offers approximately 3,000 SKUs across categories including toys, blind boxes, and creative lifestyle products.

Robust Growth in UK

MINISO's growth in the United Kingdom has been remarkable throughout 2025, with more than 50 stores welcoming customers nationwide. The brand covers London's core shopping districts-Oxford Street, Camden High Street, Bond Street, and Shaftesbury Avenue-alongside flagship locations in Manchester and other major cities, and it has expanded into regional hubs including Liverpool, Luton, Telford, Bromley, Milton Keynes, and Brighton. Notably, the brand entered Scotland for the first time in March with Edinburgh, followed by the opening of the northernmost UK store in Stirling in December. Each unveiling drew enthusiastic crowds, long lines, and strong social media buzz, highlighting MINISO's appeal among younger consumers and laying a solid foundation for continued expansion. Building on this momentum, MINISO continued to rapidly expanded its presence in Scotland towards the end of the year, adding new stores and introducing fresh retail experiences that significantly strengthened its footprint and delighted local shoppers.

Expanding Across Europe

Beyond Germany and the UK, MINISO opened a flagship store in Amsterdam in the Netherlands and launched Poland's first collectible toy store in Warsaw, further diversifying its European portfolio. In December, MINISO will celebrate the grand opening of its first Polish flagship store at Zlote Tarasy, a premier retail destination in Warsaw. The new store is set to become a must-visit spot for young shoppers, enhancing the local shopping experience and reinforcing the brand's commitment to innovation and continued expansion across Europe. In the fourth quarter, additional stores opened in France, Portugal, Spain, Latvia, North Macedonia, and Greece, enriching the brand's presence and touchpoints across the region.

Looking ahead, Europe remains central to MINISO's global strategy. The brand will continue to accelerate its expansion, deepen IP collaborations, and advance immersive retail experiences. MINISO is exploring opportunities for more new stores across Europe, from Paris and Athens to Porto and Skopje, reinforcing MINISO's commitment to offering richer product selections and more creative spaces-and delivering a high-quality, joyful lifestyle to consumers worldwide.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand.

