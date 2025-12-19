Researchers at Tokyo University of Science showed that sodium-ion batteries with hard carbon anodes can charge faster than lithium-ion batteries by using a diluted electrode method that reveals sodium insertion is intrinsically quicker than lithium.Researchers from the Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have found that sodium-ion batteries (SIB) using hard carbon (HC) anodes can charge faster than lithium-ion batteries (LIB), challenging long-held assumptions in battery research. The team sought to address the problem of conventional battery testing commonly underestimating HC's true charging ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...