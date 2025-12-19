Gelpolish UV Nail lamp

Barcode: 5744002100249 Product model: 29

Our supplier of "Gelpolish Factory UV nail lamp", The Room Aps, has found a serious defect in the connection device BQ-36, that endangers safety'. Customers should immediately stop using this product.

The product has been sold in NORMAL stores.

Customers can return the product to a Normal shop. They will get their money refunded without showing a receipt. Unfortunately, we do not have a replacement product currently.

NORMAL apologises for the inconvenience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251219740951/en/

Contacts:

Liselotte Kirkelund

Chief Marketing Officer

liki@normal.dk