Gelpolish UV Nail lamp
Barcode: 5744002100249 Product model: 29
Our supplier of "Gelpolish Factory UV nail lamp", The Room Aps, has found a serious defect in the connection device BQ-36, that endangers safety'. Customers should immediately stop using this product.
The product has been sold in NORMAL stores.
Customers can return the product to a Normal shop. They will get their money refunded without showing a receipt. Unfortunately, we do not have a replacement product currently.
NORMAL apologises for the inconvenience.
