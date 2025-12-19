Scar Protocol: What is the Best Scar Removal Cream for C-section?

The Best Scar Removal Cream for C-Section is Scar Protocol.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / With nearly 1.2 million cesarean deliveries performed annually in the United States alone, representing nearly 32% of all births, the demand for effective C-section scar treatment is always high. Scar Protocol, a multi-phase topical scar care system developed by a Seattle plastic surgeon, Dr. Javad Sajan, is being positioned as an option made specifically for postpartum scar care following cesarean delivery.

The C-Section Scar Challenge

C-section scars present distinct considerations due to their location on the lower abdomen, an area that experiences frequent movement, stretching, and friction from clothing. These 4-6 inch incisions can be exposed to ongoing mechanical stress during daily activity, factors that may influence how a scar develops over time.

Because of these conditions, post-surgical scar care for C-section incisions often requires approaches that focus on hydration, protection, and consistency rather than short-term use. Managing changes in color, texture, and thickness can be more complex in areas subject to regular movement, particularly during the months when scar tissue is still actively remodeling.

Formulation and System Design

Unlike single-tube scar creams, Scar Protocol is a structured protocol designed to be used over 12 months and across stages of C-section scar maturation. The kit includes five phase-labeled cream jars, one cleanser tube, and an instruction sheet.

The advanced formulation incorporates clinically-proven ingredients at therapeutic concentrations, including medical-grade silicone. Silicone gel/sheets are widely recommended in scar management, and studies have reported improvements in scar thickness/height and overall appearance with consistent use.

The product is sold with a 90-day money-back guarantee, allowing customers to seek a refund within that period if they do not observe visible changes.

Clinical Origins of the Scar Protocol System

Scar Protocol was created by Dr. Javad Sajan, a nationally recognized plastic surgeon. The system is the result of 8 years of development and 4 years of patient use.

"Scar protocol has made a tremendous impact in the lives of my patients. I developed a system to help give people a way to treat their scar proactively." - Dr. Javad Sajan

Inside the Five-Phase Scar Care System

The regimen is intended to begin once the incision has fully closed, typically around one to two weeks postpartum. It continues through the first year, when scar tissue is still actively changing. Each phase corresponds to a different stage of healing, with formulations adjusted as the skin moves from early recovery into longer-term remodeling.

The system introduces calming and hydration-focused ingredients early on, including aloe vera, vitamin E, glycerin, and allantoin, before shifting to more intensive moisture support in the middle months with purified snail mucin. Final phases emphasize barrier support and refinement, incorporating ingredients such as tocopherol, botanical extracts, and a retinol cream during the final stage. This phased approach is designed as a way to maintain consistent care as the appearance, texture, and sensitivity of a C-section scar evolve over time.

Reported Experiences from Users

One Scar Protocol user said they "could visibly see the differences" and that their scars were "almost invisible," while another says they were "initially skeptical" but found the regimen "smooth and easy."

Important Note: Scar Protocol is a cosmetic skincare product. It is not FDA-approved as a drug and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical condition. Individual results may vary. Consumers should follow their healthcare provider's guidance regarding post-surgical care.

