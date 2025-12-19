In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that Europe's solar generation potential in November showed a strong east-west split, with Eastern Europe experiencing 15-20% below-normal irradiance due to persistent storms, while much of Western and Central Europe recorded 15-20% above-average levels under clearer conditions. The Atlantic coast was an exception, as Storm Claudia reduced irradiance to near or below average in Portugal, the British Isles, and parts of France and Spain.Solar generation potential across Europe in November showed a clear east-west divide, according ...

