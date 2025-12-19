Anzeige
Freitag, 19.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
19.12.2025 12:30 Uhr
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Block listing application

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Block listing application

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

19 December 2025

INVESCO BOND INCOME PLUS LIMITED

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

Block listing application

The Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the " Company") announces that it has made applications to the Financial Conduct Authority (" FCA") and the London Stock Exchange (" LSE") for a block listing of 20,000,000 ordinary shares of no-par value each (" Shares") to be admitted to the closed-ended investment funds category of the Official List of the FCA and to be admitted to trading on the main market of the LSE (" Admission").

The Shares will be issued from time to time to satisfy continuing market demand for the Shares and to manage the premium to net asset value at which the Shares may trade. Admission is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on Monday 22 December 2025.

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Company Secretary

Claire Brazenall

Tel: 01534 816 297


