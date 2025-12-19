The Granite Group Wholesalers, LLC: The Granite Group Expands Eastern Massachusetts Presence With Acquisition Of Salem Plumbing Supply

Deal Adds Three Wholesale Branches and Two Decorative Plumbing Showrooms

CONCORD, NH / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / The Granite Group, a leading Northeast distributor of plumbing, heating, cooling, piping, water systems, and energy products, has expanded its footprint with the acquisition of Salem Plumbing Supply. The transaction includes three wholesale branches operating under the Salem Plumbing Supply name, along with two Designer Bath decorative plumbing showrooms serving eastern Massachusetts

The acquisition expands customer access to The Granite Group's products and services along the busy Route 128 corridor northeast of Boston and brings leading brands-including Kohler-to all locations, including the flagship showroom in Watertown. As with The Granite Group's other 72 branches and 17 showrooms, the new locations will be supported by the company's central distribution facility in Londonderry, NH, which delivers to every branch daily-a hallmark of the company's service.

"We have long admired Salem Plumbing Supply," said Bill Condron, CEO of The Granite Group. "As a fellow third-generation, family-led company, we share a deep commitment to our people and to doing right by our customers and partners. We're thrilled to welcome Salem Plumbing Supply to The Granite Group family and look forward to growing together while honoring the legacy they've built."

"Joining The Granite Group feels like the perfect next chapter for our company," said Jason Sevinor, President of Salem Plumbing Supply. "My priority has always been the employees and customers who make our company what it is. This is the right time to join a like-minded company with the resources to help us all grow and reach our full potential."

Together, the two companies are positioned to combine their shared values and resources to better serve customers, support employees, and drive growth across the region.

About The Granite Group

Headquartered in Concord, NH, The Granite Group distributes plumbing, heating, cooling, piping, water systems, and energy products to contractors and fuel dealers across New England through 75 wholesale branches and a best-in-class online store. The company also operates 19 retail showrooms offering expert staff and a broad array of bath, kitchen, and lighting products. Founded in 1971 in Worcester, MA, The Granite Group has grown through a commitment to exceptional people and strong customer relationships. Among the recognition it has received, workplace awards remain its proudest achievement. For more information, visit thegranitegroup.com.

About Salem Plumbing Supply

Salem Plumbing Supply is an 80-year-old distributor of plumbing, heating and cooling supplies, with three branch locations and two decorative plumbing showrooms in eastern Massachusetts.

