Hui Huliau Technology Services to Receive ISOA Global Impact Vanguard Award

WAIANAE, HAWAII / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Hui Huliau Technology Services (HHTS) has been recognized with the 2025 Global Impact Vanguard Award from the International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) for its role in the recovery of Lahaina following the August 2023 Maui wildfires.

"This recognition reflects the professionalism, discipline, and care the HHTS team brought to an extraordinarily challenging mission," said Adrian Silva, Chairman of Hui Huliau. "Their work supported recovery efforts while respecting the community, the land, and the cultural significance of Lahaina. We are proud of how this team represented Hui Huliau and the responsibility we carry as a Native Hawaiian Organization."

Under contract to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, HHTS supported debris removal and site remediation across fire-damaged commercial, public, and historic properties. The work was conducted in close coordination with federal, state, and local authorities, with careful attention to environmental and cultural considerations.

The effort brought together multiple mission partners and a largely local workforce that worked for a year to clear fire-damaged sites safely, efficiently, and in full compliance with applicable requirements, while protecting Lahaina's culturally and historically significant areas.

The ISOA Global Impact Vanguard Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in stability operations, disaster response, and recovery efforts that deliver meaningful benefit to affected communities.

HHTS is an SBA-certified 8(a) small business and a wholly owned subsidiary of Hui Huliau, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Native Hawaiian Organization. Hui Huliau owns a portfolio of companies that provide logistics, mission support, information technology, cyber security, facilities support, aviation, training, construction, and remediation services. Since 2017, Hui Huliau has reinvested more than $53 million into nonprofit programs that strengthen education, culture, and community development throughout Hawaii.

For more information, visit www.huihuliau.com.

Media Contact

Jane Sharrock

jsharrock@huihuliau.com

SOURCE: Hui Huliau

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/hui-huliau-technology-services-to-receive-isoa-global-impact-vanguard-award-1119265