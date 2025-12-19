Atos International: Atos Positioned as a 'Leader' in all Four Market Segments in NelsonHall's 2025 NEAT Evaluation for Transforming Business Operations with GenAI

Press Release



Atos Positioned as a 'Leader' in all Four Market Segments in NelsonHall's 2025 NEAT Evaluation for Transforming Business Operations with GenAI

Paris, France, December 19, 2025 - Atos, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, is proud to announce its recognition as a 'Leader' in all market segments of NelsonHall's 2025 NEAT Evaluation for Transforming Business Operations with GenAI. This prestigious positioning underscores Atos' commitment to driving innovation and delivering tangible value to organizations through advanced generative AI (GenAI) solutions, with recognized strengths in Developing Custom GenAI Solutions, Understanding GenAI Requirements, GenAI Support for Customer Interactions, and Business Process Services (BPS) Delivery.

"Atos is identified as a Leader in GenAI-Enabled Operational Transformation based on its strong domain expertise, developing industry-focused GenAI solutions across use cases, and its ability to operationalize advanced AI capabilities for clients. Atos is one of the select vendors actively delivering image generation solutions in production environments. Its flexibility in hosting AI solutions is further strengthened by its BullSequana server range, which supports model training and inferencing at the edge or within data centers" commented Mike Smart, Operations Transformation Senior Analyst at NelsonHall

Atos: Leading the Way in GenAI-Powered Transformation

The NelsonHall NEAT report evaluates vendors based on their ability to deliver immediate benefits and meet future client requirements in operational transformation enabled by GenAI. Atos' leadership position reflects its robust capabilities in designing, implementing, and managing custom GenAI solutions tailored to the unique needs of diverse industries and business objectives.

"This recognition highlights our ability to help clients achieve both immediate benefits and long-term goals through custom GenAI-enabled solutions. It solidifies our role as a partner that can deliver comprehensive GenAI and Agentic AI solutions enabled by Atos Polaris AI Platform" said Narendra Naidu, Global Head of Data & AI at Atos." said Narendra Naidu, Global Head of Data & AI at Atos.

NelsonHall's analysis identifies several strengths that set Atos apart:

Deep domain expertise in developing industry-focused GenAI solutions

Proven delivery of image generation capabilities in production environments

Flexible hosting options, including on-premises and hybrid cloud deployments

Ambitious workforce enablement strategy, aiming for 100% GenAI awareness among employees by the end of 2025

NelsonHall highlights that Atos has developed over 800 GenAI use cases, with a strong focus on finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and the public sector.

Strategic Direction and Future Outlook

To further strengthen its leadership, Atos is prioritizing:

Large-scale transformation contracts leveraging industry solutions.

Business and technology consulting to identify GenAI adoption opportunities.

Partner-led sales with leading technology providers such as Azure, AWS, GCP, SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Databricks, Snowflake, and ESRI.

IP-led differentiation through prebuilt GenAI and agentic AI solutions.

Comprehensive GenAI Offerings and Industry Expertise

Atos launched its GenAI accelerator program in late 2023, providing clients with end-to-end consulting, horizontal and vertical solutions, and a modular set of accelerators. The Atos Polaris AI platform, launched earlier this year, is a cloud and LLM-agnostic framework, that accelerates the design and implementation of GenAI, autonomous AI agents, and agentic industry solutions.

Key features of Atos' GenAI portfolio include:

Software engineering integration : Supporting development, testing, and IT operations through seamless integration with client environments.

: Supporting development, testing, and IT operations through seamless integration with client environments. Knowledge management : Enabling the creation and management of Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) solutions for enhanced business intelligence.

: Enabling the creation and management of Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) solutions for enhanced business intelligence. Agentic AI solutions : Automating business processes across finance, customer service, supply chain, and HR, with industry-specific modules for tailored outcomes.

: Automating business processes across finance, customer service, supply chain, and HR, with industry-specific modules for tailored outcomes. Security and compliance: Providing managed security services through 17 Security Operations Centers and a team of 6,500 cybersecurity professionals, ensuring robust protection for GenAI applications.

About the NelsonHall NEAT Report

The NelsonHall NEAT (Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool) is a strategic resource for sourcing managers, assessing vendors on their ability to deliver immediate benefits and support clients' innovation journeys. Vendors are categorized as Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators, or Major Players based on comprehensive criteria including solution maturity, delivery capability, client feedback, and investment in future-readiness.

