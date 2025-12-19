Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area, has signed a major lease agreement with global consumer goods company Procter Gamble (P&G) for a new, 37,000 sqm logistics and production facility at CTPark Prague North. This milestone reinforces the park's position as a leading European logistics hub.

Construction of the facility is now underway following a symbolic raising of the first column attended by senior representatives from P&G and CTP. The facility is scheduled for handover in September 2026, with operations expected to begin in 2027.

Procter Gamble has been a key player in the Czech market for more than 30 years, operating from its headquarters in Prague and the Rakona production plant in Rakovník. The new facility will support P&G's long-term growth by expanding its logistics capabilities in a location that offers seamless connections to European markets.

"CTPark Prague North offers a strategic location for stocking from our European plants and, at the same time, efficient distribution within the Czech Republic and beyond. But this vision is not just about technology; it's about people. The Artemis project is where we empower our teams, giving them the chance to work with AI and new digital tools, creating more interesting, more valuable jobs for the future. We are building a team of the future right here in the Czech Republic," says Angelique Terrien, Europe Logistics Vice President at Procter Gamble.

The project has been designed to meet the highest technical, safety, and environmental standards. CTP collaborated with the Czech Technical University (CVUT) on advanced fire-spread simulations to optimise safety and ensure the smooth operation of the automated warehouse. Sustainability is central to the project, which is targeting BREEAM Outstanding certification-one of the most stringent ESG standards in Europe.

"Strong partnerships are the foundation of every successful project. At CTP, we combine long-term relationships, local expertise, and our ability to design highly complex, tailor-made solutions with strategic locations for global businesses. CTPark Prague North is one of our flagship locations, and we are proud that global leaders like Procter Gamble trust us to support their growth," explains Jakub Kodr, Managing Director at CTP in the Czech Republic.

CTPark Prague North is evolving into one of the most modern and comprehensive business parks in the Czech Republic. It offers a flexible range of logistics, production, warehouse, and office space and provides fast connections to Prague and Germany. The park also offers above-standard facilities for employees and the community, from green spaces and sports grounds to direct bus connections and CTP's Clubhaus, with a café and canteen, medical services, and public spaces.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 13.8 million sqm of GLA in 10 countries as at 30 September 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings according to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher and has received a "Negligible-Risk" ESG rating from Sustainalytics, underscoring its commitment to being a sustainable business.

For more information, visit CTP's website: www.ctp.eu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251219148780/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Šárka Šachl, Marketing Manager, CTP Czech Republic

Mobile: +420 725 029 012

Email: sarka.sachl@ctp.eu

Jan Volf, Media Representative (AMI Communications)

Mobile: +420 722 933 834

Email: jan.volf@amic.cz