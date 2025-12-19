Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - Verdent AI today announced major updates to its standalone desktop app, an AI-powered coding tool designed to help human developers juggle parallel tasks with unrivaled speed and clarity. Engineered to support the way developers naturally think and work, the app preserves full context across tasks, enabling seamless, instant, switching between codebases, features, bug fixes and experiments, without losing progress or momentum. This release marks a significant leap forward in developer productivity, establishing Verdent AI as a key enabler of faster, smarter, and more human-centered software creation.

"At Verdent, we believe the future of software development is both more autonomous and more human," said Zhijie Chen, co-founder and CEO of Verdent AI. "Developers shouldn't have to fight their tools. They should be supported by AI that understands complex workflows, keeps every thread of context alive, and works alongside them like a true partner. Our standalone app is smarter, faster and fundamentally more intuitive."

Key features of the desktop app include:

Seamless multitasking with context reservation: Modern development rarely happens one task at a time-and Verdent is built for that reality. The standalone app allows users to move effortlessly between multiple projects, features, and fixes while keeping every detail in mind. With Verdent's context-preserving AI, each task remains fully "alive," so when users switch focus, they can continue exactly where they left off-without reloading files, retracing logic, or mentally starting over.

Run parallel tasks without interference: Intelligent workspace orchestration ensures each agent functions in its own isolated environment. Developers can explore different approaches, test alternatives and merge the best results, without conflicts or cross-contamination. No more tangled dependencies or accidental overwrites. When the user is ready, they can easily compare outcomes and merge only what works best. It's experimentation with confidence, and iteration without compromise.

Parallel agent execution acts as a personal dev team: The system deploys multiple agents simultaneously across different tasks, functioning like a coordinated micro-team. Processes that would take a single agent hours can now be completed in minutes, accelerating complex project cycles 10x times faster than previously. It's like adding more hands to a user's workflow-without adding complexity. The user stays in control, while Verdent handles the heavy lifting in the background.

Additional resources:

SWE-bench Verified Technical Report

What impact will AI have on the software industry?

How do we see the four levels of AI SWE?

Callout: "Developers should be supported by AI that understands complex workflows, keeps every thread of context alive, and works alongside them like a true partner." - Zhijie Chen, co-founder and CEO of Verdent AI

Further details are available in the accompanying video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZvkq8UWNhU.

About Verdent AI

Verdent AI is an AI-native software company developing agentic coding tools that empower human developers. Founded in 2025 and led by Zhijie Chen, Verdent AI is pioneering a more autonomous future of software development, where AI handles the grunt work so people can focus on creativity, innovation and building what's next.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278679

Source: 41Caijing