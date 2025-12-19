Anzeige
19.12.2025 13:54 Uhr
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Charlotte Cuthbertson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Co-investment Manager

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

b)

LEI

21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 1p shares

GB0034365949

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

381.1839 pence per share

3,148

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

3,148 ordinary 1p shares

381.1839 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

17 December 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MIGO Opportunities Trust plc


