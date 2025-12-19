Phoenix Motor Inc.: PhoenixEV Announce Strategic Partnership with Power Parts

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC:PEVM) ("PhoenixEV" or the "Company"), leader in zero-emission commercial transportation, today announced a new strategic alignment with Powers Parts, a leading provider of OEM-approved electric-bus components and aftermarket service support. This alliance expands parts availability, enhances service responsiveness, and strengthens aftermarket support for customers throughout North America and Canada.

Under this agreement, Powers Parts will distribute OEM-approved replacement parts and provide expanded service support to PhoenixEV customers, reinforcing PhoenixEV's commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and high-quality electric bus performance.

As demand for battery-electric buses continues to grow, ensuring timely access to critical components is essential for maximizing uptime and maintaining operator satisfaction. By partnering with Powers Parts, PhoenixEV leverages an established national distribution network, deep industry knowledge, and proven leadership to better support transit agencies, fleet operators, and retail customers.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering a superior ownership experience," said Josh Selin, VP of Global Operations, PhoenixEV. "By collaborating with a reputable service and parts provider, we can respond to customer needs more quickly and more effectively-without compromising the quality standards PhoenixEV is known for."

"Powers Parts has become the trusted, authorized channel for multiple OEM suppliers in the electric-bus space, and we continue to expand those partnerships. Our purpose is to support the agencies and operators who depend on these vehicles every day. This alignment with PhoenixEV reinforces our shared commitment to keeping fleets operational and ready to serve their communities," added Allison Powers, Founder & CEO, Powers Parts.

PhoenixEV will continue to maintain and administer all factory warranties as the OEM, while this alignment provides customers with an additional, highly qualified channel for parts and service support, enhancing speed and accessibility across the market.

PhoenixEV looks forward to building on this relationship and continuing to expand its service and support network across North America.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc. is redefining commercial transportation with smart, zero-emission electric vehicles. Through our two brands - PhoenixEV (America manufacturing for America market) and EdisonFuture (International resources for international market) - we deliver a full range of heavy-, medium-, and light-duty EVs, from transit and shuttle buses to delivery vans and trucks.

With cutting-edge electric drive systems and seamless integration of autonomous driving technologies, Phoenix is driving the future of sustainable transit, logistics, and community mobility - in the U.S. and beyond. To learn more, please visit: phoenixev.ai.

About Powers Parts LLC

Powers Parts LLC is a woman-owned EV-transportation parts and supply-chain company headquartered in Florida. The company specializes in sourcing, distributing, and supporting high-value components for electric transit buses-including battery systems, drivetrains, inverter modules, and power electronics. Powers Parts is the authorized distributor for multiple leading OEMs and serves major transit agencies across the United States and Canada.

Learn more at: https://powersparts.com/about-us/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

IR@phoenixev.ai

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

PEV@redchip.com

SOURCE: Phoenix Motor Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/phoenixev-announce-strategic-partnership-with-power-parts-1119377