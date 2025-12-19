Airia Achieves AWS Validated Partner Status Strengthening Enterprise AI Security and Deployment Capabilities for AWS Customers

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the leading enterprise AI security, orchestration and governance platform, today announced its formal partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This strategic partnership validates Airia's technical expertise and commitment to delivering secure, scalable AI solutions for AWS customers.

Elevating Enterprise AI with AWS Integration

Airia's AI security, orchestration, and governance capabilities integrate with AWS services and products, enabling organizations to build, deploy, and manage AI agents at scale with enterprise-grade security. Airia's model-agnostic architecture works with industry-leading AI models, like Amazon Bedrock, and acts as an added security layer across an organization's entire AI ecosystem.

"This partnership with AWS represents a significant milestone in our mission to make enterprise AI accessible and secure," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "This validates our technical excellence and reinforces our commitment to providing enterprises with the most secure and scalable AI platform available."

What This Means for Customers

Through this partnership, AWS customers benefit from:

Enhanced Security : Integration with Airia's advanced security capabilities like Agent Red Teaming and AI Security Posture Management

Accelerated Innovation : Quickly create agents utilizing Amazon Bedrock models on Airia's natural language agent-builder

Enterprise-level Governance: Ensure agents built backed by LLMs, like Amazon Bedrock, are fully auditable for enterprise-level governance and industry regulations





For AWS customers who want to get started, click hereto meet with a member of the Airia team.

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry's first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world's most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements-empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com .

