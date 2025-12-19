Senville Expands Retail Reach With Recent Launch on BestBuy.com

The leading HVAC manufacturer announces the availability of its high-efficiency mini-split systems and heat pumps on BestBuy.com, providing customers with greater access to reliable, year-round comfort solutions.

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Senville , a leader in high-efficiency residential and commercial heating and cooling systems, announced its recent launch on BestBuy.com, significantly expanding the company's retail footprint across North America. This development reinforces Senville's commitment to delivering innovative, energy-efficient climate-control products through trusted retail channels.

Through its new presence on BestBuy.com, Senville now offers customers a streamlined and familiar purchasing experience, enabling homeowners, renters, and businesses to access the brand's top-rated HVAC solutions with ease and confidence.

"Our recent launch on BestBuy.com marks an important milestone in Senville's continued growth," said Nima Tahmassbi, CEO of Senville. "Expanding our availability through a well-established retail platform enhances our ability to meet rising consumer demand and provides customers with convenient access to dependable, energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions."

Senville products now offered directly on BestBuy.com include:

Energy-Star certified, cold-climate mini-split air conditioners and heat pumps that deliver efficient performance in both cooling and heating seasons.

Advanced inverter systems engineered for consistent comfort, quiet operation, and long-term energy savings.

Configurations designed for homes, apartments, offices, workshops, and small commercial environments.

Senville's expansion onto BestBuy.com aligns with the company's strategic focus on broadening its distribution network while continuing to deliver high-performance climate solutions tailored to the needs of modern consumers.

To explore Senville's product lineup now available on BestBuy.com, visit www.bestbuy.com or learn more at www.senville.com.

About Senville

Senville is a leader in energy-efficient mini-split systems, providing innovative heating and cooling solutions for homes and businesses across the country. With a commitment to quality, affordability, and sustainability, Senville continues to set new standards in customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility.

Media Contact

Jamal Muhanna

Operations Manager

jamal@senville.com

800-242-4935

SOURCE: Senville

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/senville-expands-retail-reach-with-recent-launch-on-bestbuy.com-1117459