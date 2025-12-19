Burkhart Brothers Construction: Building Together

The biggest reason for the Burkhart Brothers Construction's massive growth and hundreds of successful projects since its founding? Its team of exceptional employees.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / When brothers Bryan and Mark Burkhart founded Burkhart Brothers Construction in 2007, they started out flipping homes in the area. Today, the duo builds 30 to 40 luxury custom homes a year, many of which are multimillion-dollar, highly involved projects. If you ask Bryan, this growth boils down to building a team with shared values.

"Without the right people, this wouldn't work," says Bryan, who has implemented a competitive bonus structure and extensive training opportunities to retain quality employees. "We've built a team of 50 individuals that care just as much about quality and attention to detail as we do."

The company's success can also be credited to the brothers' complementary strengths, with Mark tackling back-of-the-house tasks and Bryan handling the front. This streamlined approach is especially important in the luxury building process, which is complex, especially with California's strict regulations and abundant environmental challenges. The team often works with clients for 12 to 18 months, relying on sophisticated communication and AI systems to minimize oversights.

When building dream homes, the team settles for nothing less than perfection, from the quality of the foundation to the symmetrical lines of the final silhouette. This has led to a growing reputation throughout Orange County; the team has built several hundred homes in the Newport Beach area alone.

"My brother and I are always seeing one of the properties we built or running into someone we know," says Bryan. "This is more than a job. We love serving this community and bringing smiles to peoples' faces."

