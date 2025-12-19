Luminar Media Group, Inc. Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement on Form S-1

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID:LRGR) ("Luminar" or the "Company"), today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement (DRS) on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

The confidential submission was made pursuant to the confidential submission process available under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act (the "JOBS Act"). The draft registration statement has been submitted on a confidential basis and has not been publicly filed.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations of offers, or sales of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act.

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the SEC review of the draft registration statement and any future steps related thereto, including the timing of any potential public filing.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, among others, that the SEC review process will proceed as expected; that the Company will be able to address any SEC comments in a timely manner; and that the Company will be able to maintain sufficient liquidity and operational flexibility during the SEC review process. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that the SEC review process takes longer than expected, results in comments that require significant revisions, or otherwise impacts the timing or feasibility of any future steps; the risk that the Company elects not to proceed with a public filing; changes in regulatory or legal requirements; general economic, market, and geopolitical conditions; and other risks, including, to the extent applicable, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Except as required by law, Luminar Media Group, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

