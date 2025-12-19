NextGen Prospect Classified as Mission-Critical Recruiting Infrastructure

Covering the Entire Modern Recruiting Workflow From Identification to Commitment

FAIRPORT, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / NextGen Prospect announced today that multiple Power Conference athletic programs & Major Media Companies have formally classified the NextGen Platform as a Mission-Critical Vendor following comprehensive IT Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) assessments conducted from November 2023 through August 2025.

This designation confirms that NextGen Prospect powers every phase of the modern recruiting lifecycle, serving as foundational infrastructure within athletic departments.

Mission-Critical means end-to-end reliance.

The NextGen Platform is embedded across the full recruiting and roster management workflow, including:

Initial scouting and player identification starting in high school

Recruiting operations and pipeline automation

Transfer portal tools

Advanced scouting, roster forecasting, and long-term planning

From first evaluation to final commitment, NextGen Prospect functions as a single, unified system of record for recruiting intelligence, operations, and strategy.

Enterprise-Grade Validation

The Mission-Critical classification was supported by formal security and compliance reviews, including:

FERPA / GLBA approval for Category C institutional data

Enterprise-level security protocols

100% team-owned data , with strict isolation of proprietary scouting content

Enterprise-level integrations supporting existing athletic IT ecosystems

"These evaluations confirm what our partners already know," said Marc Vitticore, Founder of NextGen Prospect.

"Mission-critical means end-to-end precision. From first evaluation to final commitment, NextGen delivers workflow automation, data security, and full ownership across the entire recruiting continuum."

Setting the Standard

As recruiting workflows grow more complex - spanning high school scouting, transfer portal volatility, NIL considerations, and long-term roster modeling - athletic departments are increasingly treating recruiting technology as infrastructure, not software.

NextGen Prospect is built for that reality.

This is infrastructure. This is the standard.

About NextGen Prospect

NextGen Prospect is an enterprise recruiting intelligence and roster management platform used by collegiate football programs nationwide. The NextGen Platform delivers end-to-end recruiting workflows, proprietary analytics, secure data ownership, and scalable infrastructure for modern athletic departments.

