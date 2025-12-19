IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Secures New U.S. Patent as Pharmaceutical Cannabinoids Gain Regulatory Momentum

- New Patent Expands IGC Pharma's Pharmaceutical Cannabinoid Portfolio Beyond Alzheimer's Disease -

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has officially issued U.S. Patent No. 12,491,200, covering the Company's novel microdose-based cannabinoid treatment of stuttering (stammering) and Tourette's Syndrome.

The patent issuance follows the Notice of Allowance previously announced by the Company and now provides full intellectual property protection over a proprietary therapeutic approach that utilizes ultra-low doses of THC, alone or in combination with CBD or other agents, to modulate neural circuits involved in vocal disruptions, tics, and involuntary motor symptoms.

This patent builds upon IGC Pharma's expanding cannabinoid IP estate and represents a significant step forward for the Company's strategy to advance safe, targeted, next-generation neurological therapies under pharmaceutical dosing standards.

"We are very pleased to secure the formal issuance of this important patent, representing another meaningful step in strengthening IGC Pharma's diversified portfolio of neurological candidates," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "Microdosing represents an innovative frontier in cannabinoid medicine, offering the potential for therapeutic benefits with minimal psychoactive effects. With U.S. Patent 12,491,200 now issued, our expanding pipeline now includes multiple synthetic and small-molecule assets alongside targeted microdose formulations. We have strengthened our leadership position in cannabinoid-based neurological therapeutics and expanded our pipeline opportunities well beyond Alzheimer's.

The newly issued patent protects methods directed at reducing the frequency and severity of symptoms associated with stuttering and Tourette's Syndrome, two conditions with limited treatment options and significant unmet medical needs.

The invention is based on a microdose-based mechanism targeting the endocannabinoid system, which may help stabilize neural activity, reduce hyperexcitability, and improve vocal and motor control all while aiming for a favorable safety profile compared to traditional high-dose pharmacotherapies.

The patent complements IGC-Pharma's most advanced asset, IGC-AD1, currently in the CALMA clinical trial for agitation in Alzheimer's disease, reinforcing the Company's broader platform focused on low-dose, neurologically active compounds developed under pharmaceutical controls.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

