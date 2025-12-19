Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - Tiger Gold Corp. (formerly Badger Capital Corp.) (TSXV: TIGR) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will commence trading on the TSXV today under the symbol TIGR. The Company is also providing a high-level update on its current exploration activities and key catalysts for 2026 at the Quinchía Gold Project in Colombia:

Highlights:

The Company's first 10,000-m Phase 1 drill program is underway.

Two drill rigs on site and infill drilling at Tesorito, with a third rig scheduled for January.

Multiple follow-up targets being advanced for drilling in 2026.

Launch Phase 2 drill program

Tesorito Mineral Resource Update

Phase 2 engineering and metallurgical studies

Update Mineral Resources and PEA engineering assumptions

Ongoing community and stakeholder engagement to support responsible long-term advancement of the Quinchía Gold Project.

Positioning the project to proceed with pre-feasibility level studies

"The TSXV's approval of our listing is a major milestone for Tiger as we transition into being a publicly traded company," said Robert Vallis, President and CEO of Tiger. "The listing will enhance our visibility and broaden our audience as we advance drilling at the Quinchía Project, bring additional high-priority targets into the drill queue in the New Year, and continue working to unlock the significant exploration potential at Quinchía."

WATCH OUR VIDEO FOR MORE ON THE QUINCHIA PROJECT





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11720/278672_28ee830494d8fb83_001full.jpg

Tiger's Phase 1 drill program at the Quinchía Gold Project commenced in November and continues to ramp up. Two rigs are currently active on site at Tesorito, and a third drill rig is scheduled for delivery in January.

The Phase 1 program is planned for 10,000 metres of drilling, including 6,000 metres at Tesorito, focused upon infill and extension drilling intended to upgrade and expand the Mineral Resource. The balance of the Phase 1 program is intended to test additional high-priority targets at Quinchía, as shown in Figure 1.

In parallel with drilling, the Company is advancing mapping, sampling, and modelling to support upcoming drilling at Dos Quebradas, Miraflores, and other nearby high priority targets. The Company also continues community, environmental, and stakeholder engagement to support responsible long-term advancement of the project.

Following the completion of Phase I, the Company anticipates launching a second 10,000-metre Phase 2 drill program, together with environmental and engineering work to support assessment of next steps for the project in anticipation of moving towards commencing pre-feasibility level studies.

As shown in Figure 1, the Quinchía project is located approximately 20 km south of Aris Mining's (TSX: ARIS) Marmato Gold Mine and Collective Mining's (TSX: CNL) (NYSE: CNL) Guayables and San Antonio projects, in what is becoming one of South America's most exciting districts for gold mining and exploration. The Quinchía Gold Project benefits from an exceptional location, close to an operating mine, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and clean, low-cost, renewable hydroelectric grid power, as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 1: Quinchía Gold Project Deposits and Prospects Map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11720/278672_28ee830494d8fb83_002full.jpg

Mineral Resource estimates for Miraflores and Tesorito, and the historical estimate for Dos Quebradas, are summarized in the "Mineral Resource Estimate" section of this release.

Figure 2: Regional location map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11720/278672_28ee830494d8fb83_003full.jpg

Quinchía sits in an increasingly proven gold district, and the Company believes the broader system remains under-explored beyond the current resource areas. Over the balance of 2026, drilling and fieldwork will focus on expanding the footprint and prioritising the next set of drill-ready targets.

Mineral Resource Estimates

The Quinchía Gold Project includes current Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. The Mineral Resources were estimated using CIM (2014) Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Miraflores Gold Deposit (effective July 31, 2025)

A cut-off grade of 1.37 g/t AuEq has been applied to define the underground resource reporting shape.

Measured: 2.8 Mt at 2.75 g/t Au for 0.24 Moz Au, and 2.37 g/t Ag for 0.21 Moz Ag

Indicated: 3.3 Mt at 2.52 g/t Au for 0.27 Moz Au, and 2.20 g/t Ag for 0.23 Moz Ag

Inferred: 0.08 Mt at 2.81 g/t Au for 0.01 Moz Au, and 2.54 g/t Ag for 0.01 Moz Ag

Tesorito Gold Deposit (effective July 31, 2025)

An open-pit cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t Au has been applied.

Inferred: 104 Mt at 0.47 g/t Au for 1.57 Moz Au, and 0.58 g/t Ag for 1.96 Moz Ag

Dos Quebradas Deposit - Historical Estimate

The most recent historical mineral resource estimate for the Dos Quebradas deposit was prepared by Resource Development Associates Inc. ("RDA") with an effective date of February 25, 2020, and reported by LCL in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). The historical estimate is as follows:

Inferred Mineral Resource: 20.2 Mt at 0.71 g/t Au (459,000 oz Au) using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off.

This estimate is considered historical in nature and has not been verified by Tiger Gold or the Qualified Person. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify this historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and Tiger Gold is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. Recommended work programs include assaying of historical core to confirm grades, database validation and verification to ensure data integrity, check surveys to verify drillhole locations, and updated geological modelling to align with current CIM Standards.

Investor Relations Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a consulting services agreement with Capital Analytica dated December 19, 2025 for a six-month term, subject to renewal. The Company has agreed to pay Capital Analytica an aggregate of $150,000 for services to be provided commencing on the effective date of the agreement, including capital markets and social media consultation, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, news release and corporate video dissemination, and marketing communications services. In addition, the Company has agreed to grant Capital Analytica stock options to purchase 150,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for period of two years from the date of grant.

Jeff French is the principal of Capital Analytica and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company. Capital Analytica and its principal are arm's length to the Company. Capital Analytica is based in Nanaimo, British Columbia and can be reached via email: jeff@capitalanalytica.com.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Vice-President, Corporate Development of Tiger Gold Corp., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented mining exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold deposit in the prolific Mid-Cacau belt in Colombia, which Tiger holds under an option to acquire a 100% interest.. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of experienced mine builders, engineering, metallurgical, ESG, and corporate finance professionals who have brought numerous mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold Corporation, Yamana Gold Inc., and B2Gold Corp. Tiger is led by President and CEO, Robert Vallis, who brings a strong record of strategic leadership and execution in the mining sector, including his role in the US$9.5 billion acquisition and integration of Placer Dome by Barrick, as well as the US$3.9 billion joint acquisition of Osisko Mining by Yamana and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Tiger's objectives, goals or future plans; statements regarding exploration results, potential mineralization and the potential to expand mineralization, including through infill, extension and step-out drilling; Tiger's plans to execute and complete its Phase 1 and Phase 2 exploration programs, including drill programs; statements regarding field programs planned for later this year and next; exploration and project development plans at the Quinchía Gold Project and regionally; statements regarding regional exploration potential and the ability to develop exploration targets, drill targets and define resources; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of rigs, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support, and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the preliminary economic assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, which may not yield economically viable results; additional mineralized zones that may not contain economically viable mineralization due to geological complexity or insufficient drilling data; risks that historical drilling data may be incomplete, inaccurate or insufficient; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; delays in assay processing or data validation issues; failure to identify Mineral Resources; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the filing statement and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278672

Source: Tiger Gold Corp.