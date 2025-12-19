USound, global leader in miniaturized audio systems built on MEMS technology, today announced that IVisionTech has selected USound's high-performance MEMS speakers for its iSEE smart-glasses platform, an advanced assistive solution designed to support blind and visually impaired people with real-time navigation and environmental awareness.

iSEE smart glasses are designed to support blind and visually impaired users with real-time navigation cues, object-recognition feedback, and contextual information. In such applications, audio is the core interface the conduit through which users interpret the world and make mobility decisions. Any improvement in clarity, directionality, or listening comfort directly translates into a more confident and effective daily experience.

For users who rely primarily on sound to interpret the world around them, audio quality is not an accessory; it is the foundation of the entire experience. The clarity, precision, and immediacy of the audio signal determine how effectively a device can guide, inform, and empower its wearer. With this integration, USound's MEMS speakers become a critical enabling technology within the iSEE glasses, shaping the accuracy and reliability of the system's information delivery.

Traditional micro-speakers have long limited the potential of assistive eyewear due to their size, weight, and acoustic constraints. USound's MEMS speakers overcome these barriers with their exceptionally thin form factor and a wide acoustic bandwidth that supports high-resolution sound far beyond what legacy designs can deliver. This combination allows iVision Tech to engineer a lightweight, comfortable device while maintaining the detailed audio fidelity required for real-time object recognition, step-by-step navigation prompts, and contextual information cues.

"Assistive smart glasses must deliver audio with absolute reliability and precision," said Ferruccio Bottoni, CEO of USound. "When every cue matters, there is no room for distortion, delay, or fatigue. Our MEMS technology provides the performance and efficiency needed to turn iSEE into a true everyday mobility tool for people who are blind or visually impaired."

The extreme thinness of USound's speakers unlocks design freedom inside the glasses, enabling iVision Tech to integrate larger batteries, more powerful processors, and enhanced imaging modules without increasing the weight or profile of the device. At the same time, the speakers' power efficiency reduces thermal buildup and extends operating time both essential for users who rely on continuous guidance throughout the day. The result is a pair of smart glasses that feels natural to wear while delivering consistently clear, fatigue-free audio in a wide range of environments.

"iSEE was created to make independent mobility easier, safer, and more intuitive," said Federico Fulchir, Project Manager at iVision Tech. "USound's audio technology allows us to present information to the user with the clarity and confidence they need to navigate the world. It strengthens every aspect of the iSEE experience."

With this integration, USound reinforces its position as a foundational technology provider for next-generation accessibility solutions. As assistive devices increasingly rely on real-time spatial information and AI-driven recognition, audio quality will remain one of the most decisive components of user trust. USound's MEMS platform ensures that the iSEE glasses deliver on that expectation reliably, comfortably, and at scale.

USound will offer private demos of the iSEE smart-glasses audio experience at CES 2026. The iSEE Smart glasses are available for purchasing in https://isee-one.com/.

About USound

USound is a fast-growing MEMS loudspeaker and AI-based acoustic solutions company enabling customers to bring revolutionary audio products to market. Its unique value proposition is based on radical miniaturization, power reduction, and production efficiency. USound's technology is safeguarded by over 500 patents. Learn more on www.usound.com

About iVision Tech

iVision Tech S.p.A. is an Italian company that merges the worlds of eyewear and advanced electronics. Founded in 2020 and listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since August 2023, the company manages the entire value chain from design and industrialization to manufacturing. With a strong commitment to innovation and social responsibility, iVision Tech develops smart devices and assistive technologies that combine fashion-grade design with cutting-edge functionality. The iSee project represents the company's flagship social initiative, dedicated to enhancing mobility and independence for blind and visually impaired people. Learn more at iVision Tech SpA.

