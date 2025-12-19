Wirex Limited: Wirex Announces Winners of the 2025 Rising Women in Crypto Awards, Celebrating Excellence and Leadership in Web3

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a global leader in digital finance and Web3 innovation, has announced the winners of the 2025 Rising Women in Crypto Awards, recognizing exceptional women whose leadership, innovation, and influence are shaping the future of the global crypto and Web3 ecosystem.

Following an extensive nomination process, this year's winners were determined through a combination of public community voting and evaluation by a highly respected panel of industry leaders, ensuring both broad industry participation and rigorous expert assessment.

2025 Rising Women in Crypto Awards Winners

Best Women-Led Startup to Watch: Impactful Artistry , founded by Lianna Adams

, founded by Best Crypto Journalist: Stacy Jones , Markets Editor at Decrypt

, Markets Editor at Best Crypto Influencer: Olga Arzhaeva , Business Operations at Hercle and Co-Founder & Co-President of the Blockchain Student Association Italy

, Business Operations at and Co-Founder & Co-President of the Best Founder: Kara Howard , Co-Founder & Ecosystem Growth at SI<3>

, Co-Founder & Ecosystem Growth at Best Crypto Podcaster: Yely Kopan , Host of Voice of Web3

, Host of Best PR and Communications Strategist: Debra Nita Ravindran, Associate Director and Head of Growth at YAP Global

Each of the 2025 award recipients exemplifies excellence, vision, and impact, reflecting the growing influence of women across the global Web3 economy. Their work continues to expand opportunities, strengthen communities, and inspire the next generation of leaders in the digital asset space.

"Crypto is ultimately built by people - and the industry is stronger, more creative, and more resilient when diverse voices are truly seen and celebrated," said Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex. "The Rising Women in Crypto Awards honor women who are building with purpose, challenging convention, and opening doors for others along the way. Their work is shaping not only the future of Web3, but the values it will be built on."

The Rising Women in Crypto Awards are supported by BeInCrypto, Wirex's media partner, whose commitment to high-quality journalism and inclusive storytelling continues to amplify diverse voices across the global crypto community.

2025 Judging Panel

Final award selections were made with the involvement of a distinguished jury composed of leading voices from across the crypto and Web3 ecosystem, including:

Ada Vaughan , Senior Director of DeFi Partnerships, Stellar Development Foundation

, Senior Director of DeFi Partnerships, Stellar Development Foundation Alena Afanaseva , Founder and CEO, BeInCrypto

, Founder and CEO, BeInCrypto Allison Alvarez , COO and Co-Founder, Gameduk

, COO and Co-Founder, Gameduk Catherine Ross-Mychka , Journalist, Writer, and Podcast Host

, Journalist, Writer, and Podcast Host Maria Pia Paolicelli, Web3 Partnerships Manager and Co-Founder, CryptoGirl

Wirex extends its sincere appreciation to all nominees, voters, and community members who participated in this year's awards. Their engagement and support continue to make the Rising Women in Crypto initiative a meaningful platform for recognition, visibility, and progress within Web3.

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

