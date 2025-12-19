Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+15% an einem Tag - und dieser Ausbruch hat gerade erst begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.12.2025 15:18 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Janus Henderson ICAV - Dividend Declaration

Janus Henderson ICAV - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

[19/12/2025]

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 22nd December 2025

Announcement Date:22/12/2025

Ex Date : 31/12/2025

Record Date: 02/01/2026

Payment Date: 12/01/2026

Funds ISIN Code Currency Rate
TabCap Liquid Credit Income UCITS Fund -Class AI EUR Institutional Dist IE0004SD09H4 EUR 3.8198
TabCap Liquid Credit Income UCITS Fund -Class BI GBP Institutional Dist IE000P3H3EZ0 GBP 3.8985

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.