Janus Henderson ICAV - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19
[19/12/2025]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 22nd December 2025
Announcement Date:22/12/2025
Ex Date : 31/12/2025
Record Date: 02/01/2026
Payment Date: 12/01/2026
|Funds
|ISIN Code
|Currency
|Rate
|TabCap Liquid Credit Income UCITS Fund -Class AI EUR Institutional Dist
|IE0004SD09H4
|EUR
|3.8198
|TabCap Liquid Credit Income UCITS Fund -Class BI GBP Institutional Dist
|IE000P3H3EZ0
|GBP
|3.8985
