GomSpace Group AB: GomSpace Updates 2025 Guidance: Strong Revenue and EBITDA Outlook Maintained; Free Cash Flow Guidance Suspended Due to Timing Uncertainty

GomSpace, a leading provider of small satellite solutions, today provides an update on its financial guidance for 2025.

The company reaffirms strong performance expectations for both revenue and EBITDA, with results anticipated in the upper half of the previously announced guidance range. However, due to timing uncertainties or late payments around year-end cash inflows, GomSpace has decided to suspend its full-year Free Cash Flow guidance.

Updated 2025 Financial Guidance

Revenue: 420-450 M.SEK (upper half expected)

420-450 M.SEK (upper half expected) EBITDA margin: 6% to12% (upper half expected)

Adjusted EBITDA margin: 7% to13% (upper half expected)

6% to12% (upper half expected) 7% to13% (upper half expected) Free cash flow: Suspended (previously: positive for the full year 2025)

As noted in the October 15 guidance, the outlook for positive Free Cash Flow assumed timely receipt of key milestone and prepayment inflows in Q4. While execution is on track and these payments are still expected, increased uncertainty around customers year-end processing, has led GomSpace to suspend its Free Cash Flow guidance for 2025.

CEO, Carsten Drachmann, comments: "Our operational execution remains strong, and we are on track to deliver strong revenue and EBITDA margin for 2025. The decision to suspend Free Cash Flow guidance reflects our commitment to transparency, given timing uncertainties."

GomSpace will provide further updates in connection with the full-year earnings release on February 19, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr @ gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 3:25 p.m. CET on December 19, 2025.