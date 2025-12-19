NCAB Group AB: NCAB Group closes the acquisition of Multi-Teknik in Sweden

On November 13, 2025, NCAB Group Published that an agreement had been reached to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Multi-Teknik Mönsterkort AB ("Multi-Teknik") in Sweden. The transaction has today been completed.

Multi-Teknik reported net sales of approximately SEK 110 million during the fiscal year 2024/2025 (year-end August 31) with an EBITA of SEK 19 million. The purchase price, on an Enterprise Value basis, was SEK 141 million.

The acquisition is expected to contribute positively to NCAB Group's earnings in 2026. Synergies are anticipated in the areas of suppliers, payment terms, and logistics.

For further information, please contact:

Gunilla Öhman, IR Manager

Telephone: +46 707 63 81 25

E-mail: gunilla.ohman@ncabgroup.com

About NCAB

NCAB is a worldwide leading supplier of printed circuit boards, listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NCAB is offering PCBs for demanding customers, on time with zero defects, produced sustainably at the lowest total cost. NCAB was founded in 1993. Since its foundation, the operations have been characterized by an entrepreneurial and cost efficient culture and have over time showed strong growth and good profitability. Today, NCAB has local presence in 19 countries in Europe, Asia and North America. Revenues in 2024 amounted to SEK 3,614 million. Organic growth and acquisitions are part of NCAB's strategy. For more information about NCAB Group please visit us at www.ncabgroup.com.