Zengun Group AB: Zengun and Wallenstam sign partnering agreement for Sergelskrapan

Zengun and Wallenstam signed a partnering agreement for the renovation of the landmark Sergelskrapan in central Stockholm. The property is the fifth Hötorget building at Sergels torg, which was acquired by Wallenstam in 2024. Sergelskrapan has 21 storeys and a total GFA of approximately 16,000 square metres.



Photo: Wallenstam

The building's period-specific and characteristic appearance will be preserved, while Wallenstam simultaneously meets today's requirements for reduced energy consumption.

Sergelskrapan will be opened up in both directions, creating a more seamless transition between Soltorget and Mäster Samuelsgatan. The venture also entails a change of facade and an interior modernisation to create attractive and sustainable workplaces.

- We are very pleased to have been entrusted with the opportunity to collaborate with Wallenstam in this unique and complex project. Working with one of Stockholm's most well-known landmarks, in the middle of the city, is perfectly in line with Zengun's expertise, says Mattias Bystedt, Business Unit Manager at Zengun.

The production starts immediately and is scheduled to continue for roughly two years. The order value amounts to approximately MSEK 380 and will be registered in the fourth quarter.

For more information, please contact:

Mick Salonen, President and CEO, +46 70 569 66 73

Mattias Bystedt, Business Unit Manager, +46 72 992 11 92

This information is information that Zengun Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 19 December 2025 at 12:15 CET.

