Boho Group AB: Boho Group AB hires new CFO and continues its development on Marbella's Golden Mile

Boho Group AB (publ) today announces that Svante Bengtsson has been hired as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The recruitment comes at a time when the company is entering a new phase of its long-term strategy to establish itself as a leading player in the Spanish hotel market. Svante Bengtsson will be responsible for the company's financial strategy and reporting, and will play a central role in structuring, capital planning, and financial control as the company continues to develop.

Svante holds a degree in economics from the Stockholm School of Economics and has over 20 years of experience in senior positions at listed companies in the real estate sector, such as Fastator, Offentliga Hus, and the cleantech company Rehact.

"We are very pleased to welcome Svante Bengtsson to Boho Group. With his solid experience from growth companies in the real estate industry, listed companies, and the capital market, we are strengthening the organization ahead of the next step in the development of our projects along the Golden Mile," says Andreas Bonnier, CEO of Boho Group AB.

As part of Boho Group's long-term growth strategy, the company has recently received approval to proceed with its own zoning process on company's plots on The Golden Mile in Marbella. The planned zoning enables more than a fourfold increase in built-up area, where the existing Boho Club complex can expand from approximately 7,000 square meters to approximately 28,400 square meters. The approval means that the company is now entering an extensive development phase with increased demands on financial structure, long-term capital planning, and clear reporting.

Following the approval, an external valuation from December 2025 has estimated the total market value of the three properties that make up the Boho Group complex at approximately €130 million. The continued development of the properties is a central part of the company's strategy to create long-term value for shareholders and the surrounding community, where the CFO role will be crucial in ensuring sustainable financing, efficient capital allocation, and value creation throughout the development phase.

"Boho Group is facing an inspiring growth journey. After thorough planning, the company has now passed an important milestone that will enable it to realize the long-term value of the properties along The Golden Mile. It feels very motivating to be entering this phase, and I look forward to developing the company together with Andreas and Boho's fantastic team," says Svante Bengtsson,

Svante Bengtsson will take up his position in mid-January 2026.

